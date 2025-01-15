Summary El Hadji Diouf expressed regrets over signing for Liverpool, and wishes he'd joined Man United instead.

Diouf underperformed at Liverpool, sparked feuds with teammates, and earned a poor disciplinary record.

Negative reputation at Liverpool led to Diouf's criticism and feud with former teammates like Gerrard and Carragher.

Regardless of where the two clubs stand in the current table, choosing between Liverpool and Manchester United is like trying to pick your favourite child - an impossible decision for any player without personal ties to either club hoping to make their mark in the Premier League.

Both are the most successful clubs in English football, with legacies carved in gold and silver, yet deciding which path to take is no walk in the park. It’s a bit like betting on a two-horse race with no clear favourite - both have the pedigree, but the future is as unpredictable as the next match. And while the Ruben Amorim era hasn't gotten off to a glorious start, to be part of a club with the prestige of the Red Devils is a dream for many players still.

Related 15 Most Successful English Clubs in Football History by Major Trophies Won In football, trophies come with bragging rights. But which English club has won the most silverware in history?

El Hadji Diouf thought he had earned a dream move the other way to Liverpool after starring at the 2002 World Cup - but what unfolded was more like a nightmare. The Senegalese forward caught the eye of football’s elite by leading his nation to an improbable quarter-final, with a man-of-the-match display against France sealing his reputation as a rising star. Impressed, Reds manager Gerard Houllier shelled out £10 million to bring Diouf from Lens to Anfield, where he was soon joined by international teammate Salif Diao.

However, by the time his turbulent stint with Liverpool came to an end, the relationship was marked by mutual animosity. Diouf’s time at the club left such a foul taste that he openly admitted he wished he had signed for their fierce rivals just 30 miles away instead.

El Hadji Diouf Wishes He Joined Man United

Given the forward's lamentable performances, Reds' fans certainly wished he had too

A brace on his Anfield debut offered a flicker of hope, but it turned out to be a flash in the pan. Diouf managed just six goals in 80 outings, leaving fans with more raised eyebrows than cheers during his controversial spell on Merseyside. Looking back on his career, the Senegalese forward admitted he’d gladly turn back the clock and sign for Liverpool’s sworn enemies, Manchester United.

In 2018, when RMC Sport asked El Hadji Diouf which club he most regretted playing for, his response was as blunt as it was revealing. "I would say Liverpool," Diouf admitted, as per the Mirror. He continued:

"Because if I had the chance again, I would go to Manchester United or Barcelona. At the time, they wanted me also."

After he found the net on his debut, the now 44-year-old didn’t score another league goal until March and endured a complete goal drought in the Premier League the following season. Coupled with his poor disciplinary record—racking up 13 yellow cards and a red in his final year - his relationship with the Liverpool faithful soured rapidly.

The most infamous chapter of Diouf’s Liverpool tenure came during a UEFA Cup clash with Celtic in March 2003, where he spat at an opposition fan, an act that led to a police interview, a two-game suspension, and a fine of two weeks' wages. By the time Gérard Houllier left Liverpool in 2004, he openly admitted that the £10 million spent on Diouf had been one of his biggest managerial missteps, while it is common knowledge that the striker is one of the worst transfers the Reds have ever made.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fined £60,000 by Liverpool and banned for two matches by UEFA, Diouf would end his career on Merseyside in 2005 having accrued more yellow cards (19) than he scored goals (6).

Had Diouf chosen Old Trafford as his destination instead of Anfield, he would have won a Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson. But his misdemeanour and a goal-scoring record that made hitting a barn door seem ambitious forced him to recalibrate his career ambitions. He eventually moved to Bolton Wanderers, where he spent four years trying to rebuild his reputation, before reuniting with Sam Allardyce at Blackburn Rovers.

Related El-Hadji Diouf Blasted Steven Gerrard and Emmanuel Petit Intervened Steven Gerrard announced his retirement in November 2016 and was slammed on live TV by his former Liverpool teammate El-Hadji Diouf.

Diouf Is Considered Liverpool's Most Hated Ex-Player

Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard couldn't stand him

It goes without saying that while Diouf harboured a strong dislike for Liverpool, it paled in comparison to the bad blood his former teammates felt towards him. As someone who was in the thick of it during Liverpool's highest and lowest moments, Jamie Carragher would have seen the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between, but he had no hesitation in saying his former Senegalese colleague was the worst of the lot.

Since retiring, Diouf has engaged in a back-and-forth with the Liverpool legend, with their feud spilling into interviews and social media. Carragher notably called out his former teammate on Twitter, reigniting their war of words. Carragher is quoted as saying: "He has one of the worst strike rates of any forward in Liverpool history. He's the only no. 9 ever to go through a whole season without scoring. In fact, he's probably the only no. 9 of any club to do that. He was always the last one to get picked in training."

The feud escalated in 2015 when Carragher was asked to name the worst footballer he had ever played alongside. He replied:

"The worst has to be El Hadji Diouf. Actually, I quite enjoyed playing against him as you could kick him then; you can’t kick your own players."

Related Jamie Carragher Named Worst Player he Played With at Liverpool El Hadji Diouf’s time at Liverpool was marked by feuds with Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, with both later criticising him as a teammate.

Diouf had a worrying knack for gaining himself one too many enemies. Steven Gerrard, considered up there as the very best and most loved Liverpool players of all time, wrote in his 2007 autobiography: "I wasn't Diouf's number one fan. Being around Melwood and Anfield I knew which players were hungry, which players had Liverpool at heart. Diouf was just interested in himself. His attitude was all wrong. I felt he wasn't really arsed about putting his body on the line to get Liverpool back at the top."

Clearly, Diouf's bizarre confidence didn't end up getting him anywhere far. While the two colleagues he started an inferno with went on to win the Champions League in 2005, he went on to play for each of Bolton, Sunderland, Blackburn, Rangers, Doncaster and Leeds United, before calling time on his career in 2016 after a stint in Malaysia.