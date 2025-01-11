Rio Ngumoha's impressive debut for Liverpool in a 4-0 win over EFL League Two outfit Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round proved why Arne Slot should sell Harvey Elliott. The English midfielder recently returned from a broken foot but has found game time hard to come by.

Diogo Jota (29'), Trent Alexander-Arnold (45'), Jayden Danns (76') and summer signing Federico Chiesa (90') were on the scoresheet for the Merseysiders. It was a comfortable victory as they booked their place in the fourth round, but all eyes were on Ngumoha's debut.

Ngumoha became the youngest player to start a game for the Reds when he lined up on the left of Slot's three-man attack. The former Chelsea academy prospect wasn't phased in making his senior debut at 16 years, four months and 14 days; in fact, he flourished. He beat his man three times while also winning three ground duels.

Elliott also started against Stanley on the right flank and put in a fine performance at Anfield, however, it was just his second start in all competitions this season. The 21-year-old has yet to get consistent game time during the start of the Slot era.

Slot Must Allow Elliott To Leave For More Game Time

New Kid On The Block Ngumoha Is Ready For First Team

Jurgen Klopp swooped for an initial £1.5 million, which could rise to £4 million. The German gave the English midfielder regular minutes during his reign, featuring 117 times, with 10 goals and 14 assists.

Slot has been cautious about Elliott's game time after recovering from a broken foot. But with talent such as Ngumoha knocking at the door, it's time for the former 20-cap England U21 international to depart for all parties involved. Obviously, he's not in the Dutch coach's thinking for a regular starting berth.

Brighton are also a perfect option for Elliott to continue to develop in a youthful squad who are thriving under new manager Fabian Hurzeler. The Seagulls are excellent at helping young talent fulfil their potential and become stars on a world stage, such as Liverpool's own Alexis Mac Allister.

Elliott won't get the desired first-team opportunities under Slot because of senior stars shining and the threat of Ngumoha becoming the next breakout star on Merseyside. A sale of the 'sensational' English midfielder will allow the club to strengthen, given that he could fetch a relatively big fee.

If minutes are limited the club are better off cashing in while his stock is high, and giving his minimal minutes to a player who will see great development and more benefit from that. Ngumoha is clearly ready to step up, and this is the perfect way to create a pathway for him.

Rio Ngumoha vs Accrington Stanley Minutes Played 72' Shots On Target 0 Shots Off Target 1 Shots Blocked 1 Dribble Attempts (succ.) 7 (3) Touches 30 Accurate Passes 16/18 (89%) Ground Duels Won 9 (3) Possession Lost 7

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/01/2025

Related Robbie Fowler Claims One Player is Not Good Enough for Liverpool Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler did not hold back about one of Arne Slot's players.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox