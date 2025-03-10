Summary Liverpool closed in on the Premier League title with a 3-1 win over Southampton.

Six players came off the bench during the game but Federico Chiesa remained an unused substitute.

Slot's initial praise for Chiesa has turned to doubt, hinting that his future may lie elsewhere.

It was another successful weekend for Liverpool in their hunt for a 20th league title as they were able to come from behind to defeat relegation-threatened Southampton 3-1 on Saturday. Goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah were enough to strengthen their grip on the Premier League crown, and their lead at the top was extended after Arsenal dropped points against Manchester United.

It was yet another perfect gameweek for Arne Slot in what has been a debut season with hardly any blemishes. That being said, for all the positivity at Anfield, the weekend did seemingly offer one final nail in the coffin for one star who has failed to deliver this term.

Federico Chiesa was Slot's only signing during his first transfer window, and many Reds supporters were hopeful of seeing the player who dominated at Euro 2020 and helped guide Italy to glory. That has not been the case, though, and a major decision from his manager at the weekend seems to spell out exactly what the winger's future could hold.

Chiesa an Unused Sub Against Southampton

Liverpool made six changes during the game but the Italian still didn't enter the fray

The Liverpool boss opted to make a number of changes to his starting XI against the Saints, with a massive Champions League second leg against Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon. However, Chiesa, as he has had to do for most of the campaign when he has been available, began watching on from the dugout.

Considering the level of opposition, it would have been safe to assume that the 27-year-old would get some minutes under his belt in what would likely be a rather comfortable scenario. However, the former Juventus man was one of just two outfield players not to receive any minutes, with the other being youngster James McConnell.

It was a stark reminder of how much Chiesa's stock has fallen at Anfield, as injuries and lack of consistent game time have continuously slowed his progress and stopped him from becoming a major player on Merseyside. At the time of writing, the forward has managed just 10 appearances in all competitions. In fact, in the Premier League, he has only played in 1% of the possible minutes he could have, which is an absurdly small number for a player commanding £180,000-per-week.

What is perhaps more startling, though, is just how quickly his manager appears to have lost faith in him, as Slot's comments on Chiesa from when he first signed to January paint a very different picture of the player the Dutchman has at his disposal.

Slot's Change in Tone Towards Chiesa

