Liverpool's links to a left-back in recent months has seen them touted for a move for a number of new defensive stars - but one star in the Premier League continues to shine and his performance this weekend will only push Arne Slot to sign him.

The Reds spent only a small amount of money in the summer transfer window, landing Federico Chiesa from Juventus. However, the Italian hasn't featured much under the Dutch boss, and although the club also completed a deal that will see Valencia stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili join in the coming summer, they've marvelled this season with an almost-identical squad that Jurgen Klopp crafted and curated in his nine-year spell at Anfield.

Milos Kerkez Shows Liverpool He'd be a Superb Andy Robertson Replacement

The Scot has tailed off slightly this season and the Hungarian has been imperious

However, improvements will be needed in the coming months. Their squad, whilst impressive this season, will naturally need replenishments as players are aging and out of contract - and one star who has slightly struggled this season is Andy Robertson. The Scot hasn't quite been at his athletic, energetic self in recent times, capable of losing a yard of pace and being late to tackles - and with zero assists to his name in the league, it's extremely unlike the Robertson we have seen in recent seasons.

And, with Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth continuing to shine in the Premier League week-by-week, a ready-made replacement for Robertson could be right under their noses on the south coast. Intercepting a pass against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the Hungarian bolted down the field in a manner replicating the Robertson of old, before his inch-perfect cross to Marcus Tavernier at the back post breached the Spurs defence, with the former Middlesbrough star smashing the ball home on the volley.

Premier League statistics - Liverpool left-backs vs Milos Kerkez Player Appearances Goals Assists Andy Robertson 302 11 59 Kostas Tsimikas 62 0 10 Milos Kerkez 55 2 5

Kerkez ran to manager Andoni Iraola after his superb piece of creativity, with the Spanish gaffer knowing exactly how important his defender is to his system - but more flashes of brilliance will inevitably lead to interest from the biggest clubs in the league. Kerkez is only 21 years of age, but two goals and five assists this season has made him a superb part of the Bournemouth side, leading to him being called 'magnificent' even before his move - and his output has almost matched Trent Alexander-Arnold's brilliance on Liverpool's right.

Kerkez Arrival Would Ease Liverpool Fans' Woes

The Reds still have huge decisions to make on their current players

Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and star player Mohamed Salah are all set to be out of contract in the summer, and it's a huge few months for the Anfield club as they aim to keep arguably their best three outfit players on the books on Merseyside.

By signing Kerkez, it would give fans confidence that they can plan for the future to keep their strong form going - especially as they went 16 points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the league after a huge 3-1 win over Southampton over the weekend, alongside taking a huge leap to the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday after beating Paris Saint-Germain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Milos Kerkez has 21 caps for Hungary's national team.

He'd be a superb signing for the years to come, whilst Liverpool could sell one of Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas to offset a slice of the fee to land the youngster, who would become a long-term piece of their defence.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-03-25.

