Nottingham Forest want more than £70m for defender Murillo amid interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool, journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed.

The Brazilian centre-back has been a key player for Nuno Espirito Santo this season and has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe with his solid performances.

While Forest will be reluctant to let the 22-year-old leave mid-season in January, his departure in the near future is considered ‘inevitable’, with the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Barcelona among his admirers.

According to O’Rourke, Murillo is likely to make a decision regarding his next move at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, with Forest currently performing well in the Premier League.

The City Ground outfit are fifth after 11 games, level on 19 points with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Brighton, having lost just twice so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Murillo is one of two Forest players to have played every minute of the Premier League campaign so far, alongside goalkeeper Matz Sels.

However, it is believed Murillo is flattered by the interest from Europe’s top clubs, with the prospect of regular Champions League football particularly tempting.

The 22-year-old, labelled 'one of the best young defenders', is under contract at Forest until June 2028, meaning the club would be in a strong negotiating position if any suitors come calling at the end of the season.

Murillo’s impressive club form earned him his first senior call-up for Brazil in November, although he remained an unused substitute for their two draws against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could soon be forced into the market for a new defender, as the Reds have yet to tie captain Virgil van Dijk to a new Anfield deal.

The Dutchman’s contract expires in just over seven months, along with those of teammates Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Despite uncertainty surrounding their star trio’s future, the Reds have been in strong form in the Premier League, sitting top of the table after 11 games, with a five-point advantage over reigning champions Manchester City.

Murillo's Nottingham Forest Stats (Premier League 2024/25) Games 11 Goals 1 Pass completion % 79.3 Blocks per 90 1.55 Clearances per 90 6.09 Minutes played 990

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-11-24.