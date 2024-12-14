Summary Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham, potentially allowing Chelsea to close the gap at the top of the table.

The Reds' job on Sunday was made more difficult when Andy Robertson was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Liverpool's Scottish full-back has struggled to impress at points this year, and could be replaced in the January transfer window.

Premier League leaders Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham in a very entertaining affair at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. The result could allow second-placed Chelsea an opportunity to close the gap between them at the top of the table.

It was the visitors who took the lead when Andreas Pereira's acrobatic volley found the back of the net after a great cross from Antonee Robinson. Then, with just 15 minutes on the clock, Andy Robertson was sent off for bringing down Harry Wilson who was through on goal. Down to 10 men, and a goal behind, Liverpool were in serious trouble, and their lead at the top of the table looked sure to be reduced.

However, early in the second half, the hosts leveled, as Cody Gakpo headed home a Mo Salah cross. With momentum on their side, Arne Slot's side looked sure to go on and win, despite having a player less, but it was the visitors who retook the lead. Robinson registered yet another assist, crossing low for Rodrigo Muniz who flicked home to send the away fans into ecstasy.

Liverpool then showed their fighting spirit, as Diogo Jota, on his return from injury, chopped inside and sent Bernd Leno the wrong way to level the scores. Although it was a very entertaining game, it was one to forget for Anfield fan-favourite Robertson, who put in one of his worst Liverpool performances in the 15 minutes he was on the pitch - a complete juxtaposition from his opposite number on Saturday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saturday's red card was just the second of Robertson's Premier League career. His first came in December 2021.

Robinson Shines Where Robertson Fails

The performances of the two left-backs couldn't have been more different

One of the best left-backs in the world over the past few seasons, Robertson has started to show some signs of a decline in recent weeks, and none have been as poor as his performance against Fulham. Up against former Liverpool man Harry Wilson, the Scottish international seemed to be all over the place, making numerous mistakes and looking a shell of his former self. Deflecting the Fulham opening goal into his own net, Robertson would have expected to do better and get a block on the strike, but he was unable to do that as Andreas Pereira wheeled away in celebration.

Then being sent off, which was all his own fault, Slot's £160,000-per-week defender was far from his usual self. Taking a very poor touch, which allowed Wilson to nip in behind, the full-back opted to bring the Welshman down as he darted towards goal. Leaving the referee with no choice but to send him off, Robertson's poor display may have cost his side the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table.

A player who didn't have a poor afternoon was Robertson's left-back counterpart from Fulham, as Robinson put in a 'phenomenal' display, according to Chris Sutton. Up against Mo Salah, Robinson was always in for a tough afternoon, but he put in a fantastic performance to limit Salah's involvement in the game. Blessed with electric pace, Robinson was up and down the left-hand side all game, and was at the heart of both of his sides' goals. Providing two assists with fantastic crosses, the American was one of the best players on the pitch.

Robertson is Becoming a Weak Point for Liverpool

It may be time for the Reds to replace him with potential target Robinson

Having been known for his ability to create chances, Robertson has usually been a fantastic outlet for Liverpool. Reaching double figures for assists on three occasions, the Scot has been superb for the Reds, but this has not been the case in recent seasons. With just two assists last campaign, and none so far this year, he appears to be a completely different player.

Struggling defensively too, as demonstrated by his performance against Fulham, it may be time for the Reds to replace their left-back. With Robertson now suspended, Kostas Tsimikas has the opportunity to stake a claim to be their first choice. However, with the January transfer window approaching, it may be time for the Reds to dip into the market and bring in a new left-back.

After impressing so far this season, particularly today, it is no surprise that the Reds are being linked with a move for Fulham's Robinson. The 27-year-old is in his prime, playing at a very high level, and could be just the man to take over from Robertson. Being quoted a fee of around £40 million, the American could help sure up the Reds defence, as they chase a second Premier League title. If Saturday's audition was anything to go by, he would certainly give Liverpool something they've been missing on the left for a while now.

