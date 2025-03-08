Liverpool continued their Premier League title push with a 3-1 victory against Southampton, though it was a game that saw Kostas Tsimikas' performance called into question.

It was a game many expected Liverpool to breeze through, given the league leaders were hosting a Southampton team that have been rooted to the bottom of the table for much of the season. The Reds dominated the half but of their 12 shots in the first 45 minutes, only three forced Aaron Ramsdale into making a save.

Late in the half, a throw-in was launched towards an on-rushing Will Smallbone who, charging into Liverpool's box, caused confusion between Alisson and Virgil van Dijk. With neither confidently claiming the ball, Smallbone was able to find the gap between them to slot a strike into the net and give his side a shock lead at the break.

Under Arne Slot, however, losing has become a rarity for Liverpool which, combined with their overall hold on the game, meant it was only a matter of time before they responded. Darwin Nunez levelled the game just minutes after the second half began, converting a low cross from Luis Diaz. Minutes later, the striker was fouled in the box and Mohamed Salah made no mistake from the spot to give Liverpool the lead.

Minutes before the end of the match, Salah would step up to the spot once more, converting his second penalty of the game to ensure his side would win the three points. Despite the win, however, it was not a good day at the office for everyone.

Shaky Showing from Tsimikas

Full-back was hooked at half-time

Despite the eventual outcome of the match, many questions were being asked of Liverpool after the first half, given their losing position. In particular, Kostas Tsimikas' performance was the cause of many questions, with the Greek international having been substituted at half-time in place of Andy Robertson.

Tsmikas has been with Liverpool since 2020 and for the entirety of his tenure, has served as a back-up option to Robertson. The 28-year-old was making his 14th Premier League appearance of the season against Southampton, but only his fifth start in this English top flight campaign, something that was evident in his performance. In 45 minutes, the defender conceded two fouls and completed just one dribble of an attempted three, a small number for a left-back in an attacking system.

The defender struggled massively against the Saints, both in defence and attack, something that Slot evidently noticed from the dugout. The performance from Tsimikas perhaps confirms that Robertson must be trusted to start for the rest of the season, given the number of honours that Liverpool are competing for.

Not only that, but Liverpool are looking at new left-backs ahead of the summer window, with Milos Kerkez being touted as a target for the Reds. Were the Hungarian to move to Anfield, his place in the team would surely see Tsimikas shunted out of the team. His game against the Saints was a display that the Liverpool faithful were all to aware of, with many making their opinions about it very clear.

Fans React to Tsimikas' Performance

Reds supporters angered at full-back's showing

During and after the match, Liverpool fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice their thoughts about Tsimikas and how he performed against Southampton. Unfortunately for the defender, very few fans were singing his praises.

"Yeah Tsimikas can’t play over (Robertson), Robbo brings way more intensity to our team"

"Tsimikas will be off in the summer. That run of play where he continually opted not to play someone in because it was on his right foot will be the end of him as far as Slot’s concerned."

"You’d watch Tsimikas and start missing Robertson. When will it end man"

Another fan on X noted that Tsimikas was "booed by the Anfield crowd," with supporters at the game clearly angered by the game he had. Elsewhere, one Liverpool fan questioned why some supporters were prepared for the club to sell Robertson and keep Tsimikas, with another stating that Robertson is "twice the player Tsimikas is."