Highlights Rumours persist about Anthony Gordon's transfer to Liverpool from Newcastle United.

Selling Luis Diaz could facilitate the Magpies' ace's transfer.

Gordon is seen as a potential long-term replacement for Mo Salah at Anfield.

Since Euro 2024 ended, there have been lingering rumours that Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon is subject to a transfer bid from Liverpool. The move for the former Everton man is still very possible, with Liverpool's interest reported to be strong, even if Newcastle would be reluctant to sell their talented winger.

With the Geordies still keeping an eye on their Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) threshold, a suitable bid could force their hand, although just as importantly, Liverpool need to free up funds of their own to bring a very sought-after and exciting young prospect to the club. One strategy for doing so would be to offload Colombian ace Luis Diaz, who would be worth in the region of £65m.

Gordon Could be Ideal Replacement For Mo Salah

The Scouser's trickery and work rate would make him a great fit at Anfield

Mohamed Salah has been a magnificent servant for Liverpool, but his contract is due to run out in the next year. So Arne Slot will be aware that he needs to act fast. Many in the media were frustrated not to see Gordon get any significant game time for England at the Euros. At Newcastle, he has proved his game has further developed. Then there are his allegiances to consider.

While it's never been completely revealed who he supported growing up in Liverpool, he gave a pretty clear indication when talking to Gary Neville on the Overlap when asked who his boyhood idol was. Gordon said:

"Steven Gerrard was my football hero growing up. Coming from Liverpool, he was like a God in Liverpool, and he was an unbelievable player.”

If ever there was a player who wanted a move to Liverpool, it's Gordon. Although a tireless worker and fairly popular figure at Anfield, Luis Diaz has flattered to deceive in front of goal as his goalscoring figures haven't reached the same heights as Sadio Mane, the man he replaced.

Despite having three years still to run on his contract, like with so many players, speculation about Diaz's future has been rife over the summer, with rumours oscillating between him definitely staying, to being on the verge of leaving. Al-Hilal are said to be one of the Saudi Pro League clubs interested in his services, with Barcelona being another. If Liverpool were to sell there would be no shortage of bids for the Colombian, who on his day is a lively and dangerous player.

Anthony Gordon and Luis Diaz's Club Statistics (2023/24) Statistics Anthony Gordon Luis Diaz Appearances (starts) 35 (34) 37 (32) Goals 11 8 Assists 10 5 Shots (per 90 mins) 2.49 3.22 Shots on Target (per 90 mins) 0.90 1.10 Goals scored (per 90 mins) 0.34 0.27 Goals and assists (per 90 mins) 1.57 1.60 Assists (per 90 mins) 0.37 0.77

Gordon Represents an Upgrade on Diaz

Saudi clubs have shown interest in the Colombian

While it is fair to say Diaz has not done anything particularly wrong at Anfield, there is a feeling Gordon would be an upgrade in that attacking area. Plus, it would almost certainly see them getting a return on the initial £37m they paid Porto in 2022. The fee was reported to rise to £49m, but with Diaz being touted at £65m it seems like now could be the right time to let him go.

Although Barcelona were reported to be looking at £49m for him, it may be prudent to look for a Saudi club to buy him, as they are very much in the market for players from the top European clubs who still have some gas in the tank. At 27 years of age, Diaz is very much in that mould. If the Reds could get the right fee from Barcelona, they may find Diaz more than willing to leave, as he has been on the record as saying playing for Barcelona would be a lifelong dream move.