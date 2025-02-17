Liverpool boss Arne Slot may need to improve his midfield ranks in the coming transfer window, despite his team tearing up almost every competition they've featured in this season - and that could come in the form of 'superstar' Xavi Simons, after performances by Dominik Szoboszlai haven't garnered any attacking returns recently - including in their tense win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon.

Szoboszlai has started in 18 of the Reds' 25 Premier League games so far this season, becoming a key part of Slot's side to an extent in terms of availability, work-rate and genereal talent for the Dutchman. But Szoboszlai's output hasn't been that good this season, especially for a player in such a key role in the hole behind the striker - and it could give Slot a reason to venture on a move for Simons instead, having previously been linked with the Reds.

Szoboszlai Output Hasn't Been Ideal, Despite Liverpool Form

Another target could be sorted in that area of the field

The 37 goal contributions that Mohamed Salah boasts in the Premier League so far this season will make the headlines, but Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz have 11, Trent Alexander-Arnold has seven, and Curtis Jones has six to his name.

Dominik Szoboszlai's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 9th Goals 3 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.4 3rd Shots Per Game 2 =2nd Match rating 6.89 9th

However, despite all featuring in a similar number of games, Szoboszlai has only five goals and assists combined in the league so far this term. It's a tally that isn't bad, but he's unable to really make a difference in some games which, if not for the talents of Salah, could have left Liverpool in the lurch.

His only two assists of the season came in the early part of the season vs Manchester United and a recent clash against Tottenham Hotspur back in late December - though two of his three goals this season have come against teams in the relegation zone, and in such a creatively responsible area of the pitch, he needs to be doing more.

Liverpool are likely to win the Premier League this season, remaining seven points clear of Arsenal with 13 games to play, but Szoboszlai's output could set a precedent for the future if he doesn't begin to record goals and assists more frequently. The £120,000-per-week star came from RB Leipzig, and Liverpool could look to do so again by landing the young Dutch creator from the German side.

Simons, by contrast, has only just signed for Leipzig, albeit on a two-and-a-half-year contract; but with nine goal involvements from just 14 Bundesliga games, he's clearly on his route to stardom. The former Paris Saint-Germain starlet has followed a similar path to Szoboszlai, but he may be better in terms of end product - which would undoubtedly improve Liverpool in the future, and see Szoboszlai use his playmaking and pressing talents from deep to improve the Reds instead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominik Szoboszlai has 15 goals in 51 caps for Hungary.

There is no doubting that Szoboszlai is a superb player, and he is undoubtedly going to be a superb option throughout the season for Slot - but if Liverpool do want to take that next step, then a move for Simons could enable that creativity in the coming months.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-02-25.

