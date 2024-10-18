Liverpool are in the midst of a crucial period off the pitch as a handful of key players are in the final year of their current contracts, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, and pundit Paul Merson believes it will take the team winning another league title for the defender to commit his future to the club.

Along with Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also locked in contract negotiations with the Reds. All three will become free agents next summer, and will be able to discuss with clubs outside of England from January onwards.

Merson believes Alexander-Arnold will have one demand

Liverpool last won a league title in the 2019/20 season

Alexander-Arnold’s situation is arguably the most pressing given his age. At 26, the right back likely still has his best years to come, which is why Merson believes the prospect of silverware will play a big part in his decision, and Arne Slot must achieve that in his first season, as he told Sports Keeda.

“I don’t think Trent Alexander-Arnold will have his head turned already by Real Madrid interest. He’ll wait a couple of months and then he’s free to discuss with whoever, so he’ll keep it on the back of his mind. “Liverpool must win the league for him to stay. I think it’s the same with Van Dijk and Salah too.”

Alexander-Arnold is a product of Liverpool’s academy, and he made the step up to the first team under former manager Jurgen Klopp. The England international made his senior debut for the Reds back in October 2016, and is now the vice captain behind Van Dijk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold has scored 19 goals throughout his Liverpool career in all competitions

The defender has now amassed over 300 appearances for the club, and won numerous trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League. The Merseyside last won silverware in the 2023/24 campaign when they beat rivals Chelsea to the Carabao Cup trophy earlier this year.

Alexander-Arnold last signed a contract extension in the summer of 2021, and he signed a four-year deal. That has now ticked over into its final year and concern among supporters is growing as rumours surrounding Real Madrid's interest ramp up.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 18/10/24)