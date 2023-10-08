Highlights Liverpool's failure to sign a £53m star turned out to be a "blessing in disguise" as they achieved massive success without him.

His fitness problems played a role in the collapsed transfer, but Liverpool went on to win the Champions League and Premier League without him.

The collapsed transfer led Jurgen Klopp to sign a different type of player.

Liverpool’s failure to sign Nabil Fekir from Lyon in 2018 was a “blessing in disguise”, as Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin considers “what could have been” with GIVEMESPORT had the midfielder moved to Anfield.

Head coach Jurgen Klopp would achieve massive success with his Reds side in the following season.

Liverpool transfer news – Nabil Fekir

Having sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in a deal worth £146m in January 2018, Liverpool were searching for an attacking midfielder during the summer, heading into the 2018/19 season. The Reds identified Lyon’s Fekir as their top target, having impressed in the previous campaign in Ligue 1.

Liverpool had agreed a £53m deal with the French giants to complete the transfer of Fekir. The deal was so far along that the Frenchman had completed a medical in Paris and conducted his in-house introductory interview with LFCTV before a move was thrown into doubt.

Fekir’s fitness problems had become an issue. He had ruptured a cruciate ligament in September 2015, which caused him to miss most of the 2015/16 season and was absent for several weeks of the 2017/18 campaign due to knee issues.

Eventually, Lyon announced that Fekir’s proposed move to Liverpool had collapsed, with the Frenchman heading to the 2018 World Cup with Les Blues. That summer, the Reds welcomed Fabinho and Naby Keita as midfield additions. However, the duo represented more industrious play in midfield rather than attacking flair in the ilk of Fekir.

The following year, Fekir signed for La Liga outfit Real Betis in a deal worth close to £28m, having forced Lyon into a sale by refusing to sign an extension to his contract, which had just one year to run. Liverpool were frustrated to miss out on Fekir’s services but won the Champions League the following season before winning the Premier League a year later, plus a domestic cup double in 2022.

Nabil Fekir - Real Betis stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2019/20 33 7 7 8 2 2020/21 38 5 6 5 1 2021/22 47 10 10 10 2 2022/23 20 6 3 6 1 All stats according to Transfermarkt

Fekir will always be a ‘what could have been player’ – Paul Machin

Despite Liverpool’s success, Machin wonders what could have been for Liverpool had they signed Fekir in 2018. The 30-year-old has had a decent career at Real Betis but will feel he missed an opportunity by not signing for the Merseyside outfit. Machin told GIVEMESPORT:

“It will probably be seen as a sliding doors moment in football where there's every chance now that Fekir comes into Liverpool and is explosive. He’d been so good up until that point. He's had a solid career since, and he's been a good player for Betis. But it didn't feel like it. Liverpool spent the next year or two when Fekir became a catchphrase for the club, lacking something in the midfield. Liverpool changed their approach and doubled down on the industrious midfield in the absence of Fekir, and that was the midfield that went on to win everything for the club. “So, I guess no Fekir has been a blessing in disguise for Liverpool. It's only really now, five years later, that we're starting to bring attacking ball-carrying midfielders back into the squad. So, he'll always be a bit of a what could have been player for Liverpool.”

What does the future hold for Liverpool’s midfield options?

This summer, Liverpool have acquired the signatures of four midfield additions. The overhaul during the market would suggest that Klopp felt he required a change of direction in the middle of the park. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister can operate as advanced options. Meanwhile, enforcer Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch will act as the Reds’ defensive options in the ilk of former players Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Speaking of midfielders, Machin has also told GIVEMESPORT that Reds talent Bobby Clark could be the next academy graduate to breakthrough into Klopp’s side, having impressed for the youth sides recently. Therefore, Klopp has several choices in midfield, as he aims to dominate games through the middle.

What next for Fekir?

Fekir seems settled at Real Betis following his failed move to Liverpool and could spend the remainder of his playing days in Spain, having already plied his trade there for the last four years. The former France international, who has 25 caps to his name, doesn’t see his contract with the La Liga outfit expire until the summer of 2026, hinting that the top-flight outfit are in no rush to shift him along. However, it will always feel like a case of what could have been between Fekir and Liverpool.