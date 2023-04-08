Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita may look back on his career at Anfield “with quite a lot of sadness”, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The £130,000 per week earner will leave Jurgen Klopp’s Reds outfit at the expiry of his contract this summer.

Liverpool transfer news – Naby Keita

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Keita will depart Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the season alongside fellow midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The same insider reports that the decision was made in November, and the 28-year-old could look towards a new challenge.

Keita had been linked with a summer switch to Tottenham Hotspur by 90min earlier this year, but there have been no developments as the midfielder weighs up his options as he prepares to take his next steps.

Respected journalist Pete O’Rourke has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes any ship has sailed on the former RB Leipzig star extending his contract with the Anfield outfit and will leave himself open to offers from elsewhere.

Jones has stated that Keita’s time at Liverpool “should have been a real high point” of his career, but will feel frustrated with how things have developed.

What next for Liverpool and Keita?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I’d imagine it’s something that he’ll probably look on with quite a lot of sadness at the end of his career because it should have been a real high point.

“I'm sure there's probably a lot of frustration for him.”

How has Keita performed during his time at Liverpool?

Keita has been plagued by injury at Anfield since his signing for a then club-record fee of £48m in July 2017, a year before he made the switch to Merseyside from Germany.

The 48-cap Guinea international has made just 129 appearances for the Reds in four-and-a-half years, hitting the back of the net 11 times whilst providing seven assists.

However, an average WhoScored rating of 6.14 for his displays in the Premier League this term ranks him as the club’s third-lowest-performer in Klopp’s squad, indicating that now might be the best time for the two parties to go their separate ways.

The 5 foot 8 star does compare favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 9% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive carries (2.69) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

But after an uninspiring five seasons in a Liverpool shirt, Keita will hope to reignite his career elsewhere as he looks to become one of the continent's leading midfield options.