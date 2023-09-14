Highlights Naby Keita's time at Liverpool was marred by injuries and he struggled to adapt to the pace of English football.

Keita's move to Werder Bremen has been plagued by more injuries, with the club taking precautions to manage his return to action.

Jurgen Klopp praised Keita's talent but acknowledged that injuries prevented him from reaching his full potential at Liverpool.

One of Jurgen Klopp's most expensive signings as Liverpool manager, it's safe to say Naby Keita's career at Anfield didn't go exactly as planned. The midfielder came in amid much fanfare and hype following his spell at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, but struggled massively to adjust to the pace and intensity of English football, while his tragic record with injuries didn't exactly help his cause either.

It was no surprise then that the Guinea international was let go by the Reds this summer, with German outfit Werder Bremen deciding to pick him up on a free transfer - quite the coup given his last transfer move cost around £48m, which was a then club record fee for Liverpool. Sadly for Keita though, it looks like his bad luck from Merseyside has travelled with him to the Weserstadion.

What's the latest with former Liverpool star Naby Keita?

Having picked up an injury before a pre-season friendly for Bremen, Keita has yet to be seen in first-team action since, and now, German publication BILD have delivered an update on where things currently stand with the midfielder. They report that the 28-year-old is currently being "wrapped in cotton wool" by his new side, and that the initial "excitement" around his high-profile arrival in the summer has "disappeared".

It's added Bremen are keen to manage Keita's return to action carefully, and that they are aiming to slowly reintroduce the midfielder so as not to repeat any problems with injuries. The German club currently find themselves in mid-table in the Bundesliga, and having one of their big summer signings come back as soon as possible would be a welcome shot in the arm for them.

What has Jurgen Klopp said about Naby Keita?

Given how things turned out at Anfield, it was no surprise Klopp was quick to admit that the Reds never truly saw the best of the midfielder, and delivered a touching message upon his exit in the summer.

He said (via Liverpool's official club website): "Naby is an exceptional footballer, what a player he is. Maybe one or two injuries too many just hindered him from getting really through. But if you go through – and I would really recommend that – if you go through our really big games of Liverpool FC you might be surprised how often Naby was in the starting line-up and how often he played incredibly well.

"It was a bit a shame, when it was really going well then a little injury here, a little muscle thing there. That was not too cool and that is probably what people might remember as well, but in his moment he is world-class, without a shadow of a doubt. And I wish him the best of luck because he as well won absolutely everything here at Liverpool, which not a lot of people can say."

In his five-year spell at the club, Keita - valued at £10m by Transfermarkt - never made more than 30 Premier League appearances in a season once, and that's perhaps the biggest statement of just how much he struggled with his injury issues. All in all, he would feature 129 times at Anfield, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists, but that lack of rhythm and consistency from playing week-in and week-out was sorely missing. In fact, when you look at the table below at just the sheer amount of injuries he suffered while at Liverpool, that tells you the full story (the ones with asterisks including games missed whilst on international duty with Guinea).

Season Injury Date Games Missed 18/19 Muscular Problems October 2018 4 18/19 Knock March 2019 3* 18/19 Groin May 2019 8* 19/20 Torn Muscle Bundle August 2019 10 19/20 Ill November 2019 1 19/20 Groin January 2020 5 19/20 Angina February 2020 2 19/20 Groin March 2020 1 19/20 Ill March 2020 1 20/21 Coronavirus October 2020 6 20/21 Hamstring November 2020 3 20/21 Ligament December 2020 1 20/21 Ankle December 2020 19* 20/21 Knock May 2021 6* 21/22 Hamstring October 2021 9* 21/22 Knee March 2022 3* 22/23 Hamstring August 2022 20* 22/23 Muscle November 2022 4 22/23 Knock February 2023 4 22/23 Unknown March 2023 12

While things may not have worked out at Anfield, Liverpool fans will surely be giving Keita well-wishes to get back to action sometime soon for the sake of his own career. Klopp meanwhile will be satisfied that having lost the midfielder in the summer, the club did everything they could to bolster their midfield ranks and come out of the transfer window much stronger.