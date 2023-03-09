Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita may be feeling 'deflated' about how his career at Anfield has gone, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old came to Liverpool with plenty of promise but could now be leaving the club on a free transfer come the end of the season.

Liverpool news - Naby Keita

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that he expects Keita to leave Liverpool following the expiration of his contract at the end of the season, with no negotiations currently ongoing between the two parties.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with multiple midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham was a priority for Liverpool at the end of the season.

Keita is now in the last few months of his £130,000 a week contract and it looks increasingly likely that he will be searching for a new club in the summer window.

Reports from Italy have suggested that Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are interested in signing Keita, with Dortmund looking to replace Bellingham and Inter preparing for the potential sale of Nicolo Barella.

What has Jones said about Keita?

When asked how Keita will be feeling about his time at Liverpool, Jones suggested that the 28-year-old might be feeling slightly 'deflated' as he looks set to leave on a free transfer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Part of him probably feels a little deflated, I'd imagine, with the current scope of things. If he actually does leave the club, then I think he'll probably feel like it was an opportunity that almost passed him by.

"It's disappointing for players when they do that, but sometimes a transfer just doesn't work out for you and it looks like that'll probably be the case with him."

What's next for Keita?

As previously mentioned, interest from Dortmund and Inter Milan could lead to Keita still competing at the highest level, with both clubs competing in Europe. The expectation may be for Keita to make a bit of a step down, but he's undoubtedly still a talented player, it just hasn't worked out for him.

Regular injuries have prevented Keita ever cementing his place in the starting eleven on a regular basis, having missed 22 games through injury this season alone, as per Transfermarkt.

A report from 90min last month suggested that a host of clubs were considering making a move for Keita in the summer transfer window. Tottenham, Lyon, Monaco, AC Milan, Inter, and a return to RB Leipzig should not be ruled out, according to the report.