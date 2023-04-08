Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita possibly leaving Anfield this summer would be 'a big shame' for the club because he is an 'underappreciated' member of the Reds' squad, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has been a bit-part player under Jurgen Klopp this term in an inconsistent Premier League campaign for the Merseyside giants.

Liverpool latest news - Naby Keita

Earlier this year, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on Twitter that Keita was 'on the verge' of leaving Liverpool in the summer, with the Guinea international being 'unlikely' to extend his contract at Anfield, which is set to expire at the end of 2022/23.

Injury problems have limited opportunities for Keita to play a major part under Klopp this season, leading the enforcer to make just 13 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Gazzetta dello Sport have recently claimed that Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign the Conakry-born enforcer on a free transfer, while Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan are also vying to secure his signature.

According to Salary Sport, Keita is understood to earn around £130,000 per week at Liverpool, meaning he could free up significant wage expenditure for the Reds if he were to make way as part of a squad rebuild.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Naby Keita?

Daily Express journalist Taylor thinks that Keita has been an 'underappreciated' presence during his time at Anfield; however, reckons that his constant struggle with injuries has made a departure in the summer almost inevitable.

Taylor told GMS: "I do think maybe he's guilty of being underappreciated in a sense, but at the same time, you can't rave about a player that simply cannot play three or four games without getting injured. I think it's such a shame because I don't even know if he'll go somewhere else and be great now, but we'll have to see about that; but yeah, I do find it a big shame."

Should Liverpool let Keita leave on a free transfer this summer?

If Liverpool do indeed have designs on refreshing their squad in the summer, getting players earning significant sums who aren't contributing an awful lot on the field has to be a priority for Klopp in the off-season.

Despite being a talented midfielder, Keita would fall into that category and looks as if he will be one of several casualties at Anfield in the coming months.

Since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2018 for £48 million plus an undisclosed premium, the 28-year-old has gone on to feature 129 times, racking up 11 goals and seven assists in total.

Moving forward, Liverpool are likely to enter the market and target fresh legs in the engine room ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.