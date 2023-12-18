Highlights Trent Alexander-Arnold's new position in midfield has been a revelation for Liverpool this season, with it leading to successful results and performances.

Liverpool supporters have been calling for Alexander-Arnold to play in midfield full-time, but Klopp values his abilities as a right-back as well.

But alongside this shift, there have also been claims that Alexander-Arnold should be Liverpool's next captain, something which Dean Jones isn't convinced about.

Liverpool appointing Trent Alexander-Arnold as captain 'wouldn't make any sense' to journalist Dean Jones, as the right-back turn midfielder has other priorities he needs to be working on.

The academy product has been in fine form for the Reds this season, helping Liverpool in their quest to be crowned champions of England. But Jones believes the captaincy could act as a burden on Alexander-Arnold, with the England international needing to instead focus on other aspects of his game before being named Liverpool skipper.

And it's suggested one of areas of his game is the new position he's found himself playing in, with the reliable reporter dubbing Alexander-Arnold's time as a right-back all but over.

Alexander-Arnold operating in new role for Liverpool

It's been one of the revelations of the season for Liverpool. After years of talk surrounding Alexander-Arnold's best position on the pitch, it appears Jurgen Klopp has finally taken the plunge and decided to move the 25-year-old into midfield.

Granted, it hasn't been a permanent switch, with Alexander-Arnold still deployed at right-back for Liverpool at times, most recently during the weekend clash against Manchester United. But often in matches, the German manager has brought Joe Gomez off the bench and pushed Alexander-Arnold higher up the field.

It has yielded positive results for Liverpool at times, most notably away to fellow title challengers Manchester City, with Alexander-Arnold netting a crucial second-half equaliser. The six-time European champions had been trailing 1-0 at the time, with the goal securing an important point for the Merseyside outfit.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Stats (via Transfermarkt) Matches 293 Minutes 23,929 Goals 18 Assists 77 Yellow Cards 36 Red Cards 0

Klopp full of praise for Alexander-Arnold's performances

The only question being asked about Alexander-Arnold's new position is why it hasn't been made a permanent switch just yet. With the general consensus being it suits him better than playing at right-back, Liverpool supporters have been calling for Klopp to play Alexander-Arnold in midfield full-time.

The short answer is squad depth, as despite his new-found success playing in the middle of the park, Alexander-Arnold remains Liverpool's best right-back. But that hasn't stopped Klopp from piling on the praise.

Speaking last month, the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss admitted the £180,000-per-week earner can play in both positions to a high standard:

“We know he can play there but if we just put him there we lose one of the best right-backs in the world so we should not forget that completely. Of course he is an option for that position (via The Independent)."

But alongside calls for Alexander-Arnold to play in midfield, there have also been suggestions he should be taking up another new role in the Liverpool side.

Responding to claims that Alexander-Arnold should be appointed as Liverpool's next captain, Jones urged the Liverpool boss to ignore those shouts, as the defender turn midfielder already has enough to concentrate on. Suggesting the added responsibility wouldn't benefit him short-term, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“This guy is not a right back anymore. Like that's the first thing for us to all absolutely understand, he's not a right back, so don't put him there anymore. Figure that out, find a fix in your team so that sides aren't targeting you in that area of the pitch anymore because even Fulham made the most of that flaw. Then figure out how you get the best out of Trent, but to make him captain anytime soon wouldn't make any sense to me because then you're putting an extra burden on him and an extra expectation that he doesn't really need right now. He just needs to be able to focus on what he's good at.”

Trent and Liverpool gear up for crucial festive period

Whether Alexander-Arnold has the armband or not, Liverpool are gearing up for a crucial festive period, which could end up defining their season's success.

Welcoming West Ham United in midweek, a victory at Anfield on Wednesday night would confirm safe passage into the League Cup semi-final, taking the Reds one step closer to an early Spring Wembley trip. It's a contest Liverpool will be fancied to win and with several big names having been knocked out of the competition already, few would bet against Klopp's side from going all the way.

It's back to Anfield at the weekend too, this time title-challengers and league leaders Arsenal making the trip to Liverpool. A victory for the 19-time English champions would see them go top of the table at Christmas, while a defeat would present Arsenal with the chance to open up a gap at the top of the Premier League table.

With plenty to play for, Klopp will be demanding Alexander-Arnold and Co. are on top form heading into what could prove a decisive Christmas period.