Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips could be available on the market at Anfield this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to rebuild his Reds squad across the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Nat Phillips

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have put Phillips up for sale ahead of a summer transfer window which could see changes to the playing squad at Anfield.

The same publication says the 26-year-old came close to leaving Merseyside during the January market but was kept at the club by Klopp in case of defensive injuries in the remaining months of the season.

Following set-backs to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahim Konate, there was an opening for Phillips to stake his claim as a regular at Anfield.

But an opportunity to nail down a regular spot never arrived, with the duo returning to full fitness ahead of the final stretch of the campaign.

Jones has previously suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Phillips, alongside out-of-contract duo Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, could “transform several teams in the Premier League.”

And the journalist can’t see a future for the £65,000 per-week earner at Liverpool “beyond this season.”

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Phillips?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't see a future for Nat Phillips at Liverpool beyond this season.

“There's almost an expectation that he'll be on the market.

“I don't think that’s necessarily a bad thing. I think he's a good player who could offer a lot to the right team.”

What next for Liverpool and Phillips?

With his future at Anfield uncertain at best, Phillips could look elsewhere to secure regular football, given he is heading into his prime years at 26.

The Bolton-born star first grabbed English attention during the 2020/21 season, with injuries meaning Klopp had no choice but to turn to the centre-back as the Reds eventually secured a place in the Premier League’s top four.

The Englishman made 20 appearances, hitting the back of the net once while providing a singular assist and helping the side keep nine clean sheets.

However, with just two outings to his name this term, the 6 foot 3 star needs to seek a move elsewhere if he has ambitions of becoming a Premier League regular throughout his career.

Therefore, it’s difficult to envisage a situation in which Liverpool don’t sell Phillips to raise funds for the summer transfer window, which could be a move that suits both parties.