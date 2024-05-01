Highlights New Liverpool boss Arne Slot may only need "3 or 4" quality signings to strengthen the squad, not a full rebuild.

Klopp's successful recruitment has transformed Liverpool into title contenders and European champions under his guidance.

Potential targets like Quinten Timber, David Hancko, and Lutsharel Geertruida have been linked with moves to Anfield to bolster the team under Slot.

Incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot won't have a huge rebuilding job on his hands in the summer despite the first summer of change at Anfield in almost a decade - but the Dutchman will probably need to bring in "three or four" high-class additions into his squad to class the transfer window as successful, according to James Pearce.

Jurgen Klopp's additions throughout his tenure have seen Liverpool go from Europa League hopefuls to Champions League winners, and having only qualified for Europe's elite club competition once in the six years preceding his arrival, recruitment has been a major reason why the Reds have gone on to become one of the most feared teams in the league under his guidance.

With Klopp set to depart, there is naturally a wave of uncertainty throughout the fanbase in terms of whether Slot will be able to replicate his success - if not straight away, then at all. A lot of that will come down to summer transfer movement; but Pearce believes that the Dutchman, who looks set to be on his way to Anfield, won't have to make too many changes - with only "three or four" players needing to come in to continue what is a strong squad on Merseyside.

Pearce: "Three Or Four High-Class Additions Needed"

Liverpool could spend big to enter their new era with open arms

Speaking on The Athletic's "Walk On" Podcast, Pearce thinks that the rebuild job would be relatively straight forward given that his style of play is similar to Klopp's. Pearce said:

"In terms of the overall squad, I think one of the attractions of going for [Arne] Slot was they wanted someone who would suit the squad he's walking into, because they don't think wholesale changes are needed. "Yes, Liverpool probably need three or four. It's not like a rebuilding job, is it? "You've got [Joel] Matip and Thiago out of contract, but I think you probably need three or four high-class additions - and then the rest of it is Slot getting more out of the players already there."

Liverpool: Transfer News Latest

Liverpool need to bring some players in but it is unsure as to who just yet

Liverpool have already been linked with a host of stars who could come into the fold under Slot, with the obvious links touting Feyenoord's current stars with a move to follow their current boss from Rotterdam to Liverpool being abound already.

Quinten Timber - brother of Arsenal star Jurrien - has been linked after a strong season in the Eredivisie under Slot, whilst David Hancko and Lutsharel Geertruida have also been strongly linked with a move to Anfield. Whether Liverpool will make a move for their services remains to be seen, though with Matip departing, a move for Geertruida makes complete sense with the defender having excelled at De Kuip in recent years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp broke Liverpool's transfer record twice in his spell at Anfield with the signings of Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez

Elsewhere, Liverpool may wish to strengthen in their defensive midfield ranks. Wataru Endo has impressed since his summer move from Stuttgart, but with Arsenal and Manchester City boasting Declan Rice and Rodri as likewise competition, the Reds lack a physical enforcer which over the course of the season can make all the difference when it comes to picking up points here and there.

A striker has been sounded out by pundits with Darwin Nunez failing to hit top form, but other positions that need filling are yet to be seen - and as a result, it could be a summer of surprises under Slot's guidance.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-05-24.