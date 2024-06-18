Highlights Liverpool have already had a bid of €50m rejected for Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Lille have set an asking price of €60m for the French teenager.

Liverpool and other suitors believe Yoro will eventually turn his back on a dream move to Real Madrid.

Liverpool have already had a bid rejected for Lille youngster Leny Yoro with Mundo Deportivo reporting that a bid of €60m (£51m) is needed to get the French side to accept, with a confidence from the Reds and other interested suitors that Yoro will eventually turn his back on a dream move to Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old promising defender is on a lot of radars this season, with Liverpool joining the race for the wonderkid's signature. However, they face stiff competition from Champions League winners Real to sign the French centre-back.

The teenager has been in fine form in the heart of the defence for Lille this season, making 32 appearances as his side finished in fourth in Ligue 1.

As a result of this, the prodigy has many suitors, with Manchester United and PSG also in the race to prise him away from Lille, but all face the task of convincing him to join them over Real Madrid.

Liverpool have reportedly cast the first stone in said race, having seen a bid of €50m rejected by the French club, who are holding out for a wanted fee of €60m. It is alleged by Mundo Deportivo that Yoro already has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, but Los Blancos are reportedly not willing to fork out the asking price.

Leny Yoro is a Wanted man

The young centre-back impressed in the 23/24 season

Leny Yoro is a fresh face on the French scene, being just 17 years old when he made his professional debut for LOSC Lille in 2022.

Since then, the prodigy has gone from strength to strength, and has carved himself out as one of the key members of the Lille side who qualified for the Champions League last season.

With experience and composure beyond his years, Yoro leads his defensive partners in balls recovered, and has contributed to 11 clean sheets this season for Lille, with bigger clubs starting to circle his name in their scouting sheets.

Lille have set an asking price of around £60m for the young Frenchman this season, and as of now, only Liverpool have tested the waters with an opening bid of £50m, which was rejected. Yoro is most keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but Los Blancos are yet to send an opening bid.

Yoro is in Demand Across Europe

Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester United all hold interest

Having already confirmed the arrivals of superstar Kylian Mbappe and wonderkid Endrick this summer, and having historically purchased and effectively developed young stars like Aurelien Tchouameni, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga, it is little wonder to see Real Madrid keep tabs on Yoro this summer, and even less surprising to see Madrid as Yoro's preferred destination.

Manchester United are also in the mix hoping to land the teenager, and he would provide extra reinforcement to a defense that has and could lose Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans this summer, as well as suffering from a host of injury issues over the duration of last season, with academy star Willy Kwambala and defensive midfielder Casemiro being forced into the position to cover the damage.

It is Liverpool though, who have fired the first shot at the Lille camp, who continue to hold out for the entirety of their £60m wishes. The Reds are deemed to not be disheartened by the wishes of Yoro to join Real Madrid, as they hope he will change his mind whilst Real Madrid continue to decipher the wishes of defender Nacho.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 18-06-24.