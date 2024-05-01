Highlights Athletic journalist Simon Hughes has suggested that Liverpool need to upgrade on Wataru Endo this summer.

Endo is not seen as the "world-class" midfielder that the Reds need in that position.

Hughes also believes Arne Slot needs to look for upgrade on Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in attack.

Liverpool must try and upgrade on Wataru Endo, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez this summer, according to Athletic journalist Simon Hughes.

The trio have come under criticism in recent weeks for their drop-off in performance levels, when boss Jurgen Klopp has needed them most.

With Liverpool’s title challenge seemingly fizzling out, the Reds must assess who to sell, keep and replace this summer, under likely new manager Arne Slot.

Endo is Not the Man to Take Liverpool Forward

Liverpool signed the Japanese veteran last summer

The Reds made no secret of the fact that they were pursuing Jude Bellingham to fill the midfield void left by the departures of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during last summer's transfer window.

However, Bellingham opted to join Spanish giants Real Madrid instead, which left Klopp’s side still in search of another body in the middle of the park.

The Reds then attempted to land Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, but both chose to link-up with Premier League rivals Chelsea over moves to Merseyside. Eventually, Liverpool landed Endo from Stuttgart, and while the 31-year-old has given everything in red, he just lacks that aura that world-class holding midfielders possess.

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, Hughes said:

"I think they could still do with a midfielder. I know everybody has sort of got excited about Endobeing a surprise package of the season. But I think if Liverpool really want to be at the high end of the table, they need somebody in that position who falls into the world-class bracket and I wouldn't say that he is in that."

Diaz And Nunez Have Been Wasteful

South American duo's pace and power is a big weapon for the Reds

Despite Diaz and Nunez’s undeniable talent and ability to get fans off of their seats, the pair’s end product has been missing at crucial moments this term.

While Colombian talisman Diaz has racked up 18 goal contributions and Uruguay international Nunez has registered a combined total of 31 goals and assists this season, their numbers should be much higher.

Both Nunez - who cost £85m - and Diaz - who set FSG back £49m - have missed several big chances, which has cost Liverpool valuable points in their Premier League title chase.

Hughes said:

"The other question marks are right across the front line, really. I think Diaz might be an attractive sale for Liverpool given his age. I know he has scoredgoals in the second half of the season, but I think there willbe interestin himand, for meas well, Nunez."It comes down to, under the old frontline, you knew that when they went through on goal they were going to score, there was never any doubt about it. You never ever think they might miss, whereas certainly with the two guys that I’ve just mentioned, there are doubts. I don't think theybring a guarantee of goals, so for me, that has to be evaluated."

Reds Could Already Have Replacements

Liverpool’s academy has produced several top talents

In terms of a replacement for Endo - who cost £16m just last summer - if the Reds aren't willing to spend a lot this summer they may decide that Stefan Bajcetic can flourish into a top-class defensive midfielder.

Prior to an injury that has kept him out for the entirety of this season, the Spaniard was among the Reds' most consistent performers towards the end of last season.

When considering Diaz and Nunez successors, it's likely that Liverpool will need to look elsewhere to add to their frontline. While there are plenty of talented young forwards progressing through the ranks at Anfield, including Jayden Danns, Slot will want more experienced options up top to take the team forward.