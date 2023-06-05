Liverpool need to "weed out" players in their squad like Joël Matip, according to Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin.

The central defender has been linked with a switch away from Anfield, and Machin thinks now could be a good time for him to move on because of his age and injury problems.

Liverpool transfer news — Joël Matip

According to Forza Roma, Jürgen Klopp has given the green light for Matip to leave Liverpool this summer.

Regarding where he could end up, the same outlet claims that AS Roma and Jose Mourinho are interested in the 31-year-old.

This season, Matip managed to make just 14 appearances in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

Overall, though, his time at Liverpool has been a success. Since arriving on Merseyside from Schalke back in 2016, Matip has helped Klopp's side to win multiple honours, including the Champions League and Premier League.

What has Paul Machin said about Joël Matip and Liverpool?

Machin recently stated that he thinks goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher should leave Liverpool and feels the same about his team-mate Matip.

On the former Cameroon international, the Redmen TV presenter said to GIVEMESPORT: "The other one is Joël Matip. I think Liverpool need to start to weed out footballers the wrong side of 30 who have injury issues, and I think you need to refresh the defence a little bit.

"And if I was weighing up between let's say [Joe] Gomez and Matip, I think Gomez's age and the fact that he's a homegrown player is what favours Gomez over Matip in that regard."

How much of a bargain has Joël Matip been for Liverpool?

Matip is getting older and certainly has had his injury issues, but there's no denying that he's been an incredible bit of business by the Reds.

As already mentioned, he's helped them to win trophies and didn't cost the club a penny after joining from Schalke on a free transfer.

In total, Matip, who's earning £100,000 a week at Anfield, according to Spotrac, has made 187 appearances for Liverpool (also via Transfermarkt). Had it not been for injuries, it could've easily been more.

With Klopp having Virgil van Dijk and the much younger Ibrahima Konaté at his disposal and Matip out of contract next year, perhaps his time at Anfield is coming to an end. Now could be a good time to sell him.

Whatever happens, though, the ex-Schalke star can look back and be pleased with what he's managed to accomplish as a Liverpool player.