Liverpool have seriously struggled in the 2022/23 season.

They failed to hit the ground running in the Premier League and soon fell out of the race for the title.

Liverpool's struggles were not confined to the Premier League as they suffered early exits in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

It appears that Liverpool will miss out on the Champions League for next season with just over three weeks of the campaign to go.

But they have hit their stride in the past few weeks and still have an outside chance of making the top four with four games remaining.

Liverpool's home kit for the 2023/24 season

Liverpool fans will be glad when the season comes to a close, regardless of how it ends.

The Reds will be expected to challenge for silverware once again in the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool have now released their home kit for next campaign, which begins in August. It's a beauty and you can view it below...

The shirt pays homage to the legendary Bill Shankly's last season in charge of the Reds 50 years ago.

It is now available for pre-order and will officially launch on May 18.

The Reds will wear debut the kit for their last home game of the 2022/23 season against Aston Villa on May 20.

Speaking about the kit, Jordan Henderson told Liverpool's website: “The new home shirt is a classic. Given the inspiration behind the design it feels iconic and a nod to the history of this great club. We’re looking forward to wearing it at Anfield for the Villa game.”

While women’s vice-captain Taylor Hinds said: “We’re always proud to wear the LFC jersey. It’s always exciting to see the new design and when it has a link to the history of this club it makes it even more special. We’re excited to wear next season.”

What do Liverpool's away and third kits for 2023/24 season look like?

Liverpool have not yet released their away and third kits for the 2023/24 season.

But the ever reliable Footy Headlines have 'leaked' those kits in the past few months.

Liverpool's away shirt for the 2023/24 campaign is green and while and will be paired with black shorts and green and white socks.

While their third kit is a bold purple colour. It will be paired with purple and white shorts and purple socks.