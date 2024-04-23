Highlights Liverpool set to announce Adidas as their new kit supplier for the 2025/2026 season, ending their Nike partnership.

Adidas wins the bid by offering £50m/year, much higher than Nike's £30m.

Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United are also under Adidas kit sponsorship.

Liverpool look set to announce a new kit supplier that will begin with the 2025/2026 season as Adidas are set to be confirmed as the winning bidder, taking over from Nike.

Nike have been the Reds' kit supplier since the 2020/2021 campaign, but the Merseyside club are now set for a change which could be announced in the not-so-distant future.

Adidas the Winning Bidder for Liverpool

Nike and Puma were also keen

According to Sport Business, Adidas have won the race to become Liverpool's kit supplier for the 2025/2026 season until the 2029/2030 campaign. The pair have reunited after a 13-year hiatus, despite Nike and Puma also battling to secure the rights.

Adidas are set to pay the Merseyside club a whopping £50m per year, while Nike were only paying around £30m. Liverpool were partners with the popular sports brand from 1985 to 1996, and then between 2006 and 2012.

In the Premier League, Adidas will now have the rights to Liverpool, Arsenal, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United, while Aston Villa and Newcastle United are set to make the switch when their deals with Castore end in 2024/2025.

The new deal could be of huge benefit to the Reds as they look to improve their financial situation through sponsorships, which will allow them a little more wiggle room when it comes to the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

While the financial benefits will be a major positive for the Reds, they are some way off securing a deal similar to their North West rivals, Man Utd. The earlier reporter adds that the Red Devils receive a guaranteed £75m a year, subject to certain adjustments.

Liverpool Manager Latest

Amorim, O'Neil, Fonseca, Howe

The most important deal that Liverpool are looking to secure is finding a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who announced that he would be leaving the club earlier in the season. Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will be tasked with analysing a host of different candidates, and a number of names are being linked with the job.

Journalist Neil Jones has recently claimed that Eddie Howe and Gary O'Neil can't be ruled out, with the English duo both admired by Edwards. It's understood that Lille manager Paulo Fonseca has also been discussed, with the hierarchy admiring him strongly. Ruben Amorim was another candidate for the Reds, but talks are on stand-by with West Ham United also pushing.

It will be interesting to see the shortlist that the decision-makers at Anfield finalise in the coming weeks and months. With the summer transfer window fast approaching, the Merseyside club will undoubtedly want a manager lined up as soon as possible.