Liverpool's hunt for a new manager goes on after reports on Tuesday claimed that Ruben Amorim would be unlikely to make the move to Merseyside - but Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds' delay in making an offer for a new boss is "pre-planned" - as not to disrupt the season of any other club at the business end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp's successor looks further away than ever, with some natural anxiety from fans given that the new campaign starts in just over two months. But Jacobs says that Liverpool's intentions have been to delay their new boss so that other clubs can look towards the end of their seasons before formal interviews take place.

Liverpool: Manager Appointment Latest

The Reds will need to hire their new manager during the off-season

Amorim was touted as the next favourite to take over the Anfield reins after Xabi Alonso announced his intentions to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, and whilst reports dragged on for quite a while about the Sporting Lisbon boss, he flew over for talks with West Ham on Monday evening - before returning to Portugal to oversee Sporting's late charge to the title.

Alonso is evidently off the table, and whilst Julian Nagelsmann has been linked in the past, there is no movement just yet on a new boss, and so fans are completely in the dark over who their next manager might be. Gary O'Neil of Wolves was linked, but rumours of him being interviewed by the club have been shot down and so whoever the next manager will be is still anybody's guess.

Jacobs: "Liverpool Wait is Pre-Planned"

The Reds have been patient in their wait for a new manager

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs gave his key reasoning as to why Liverpool had not made any contact as of yet with other clubs, stating:

“As of now, and I've always been told that this was the intent for Liverpool so they're on track, and it's pre-planned - the mid-to-late April period and is the point where Liverpool always plan to start reaching out directly to candidates to set up formal interviews. “Now when those formal interviews take place, it depends upon the candidates in the club. That's because Liverpool also don't want to disrupt a club or a manager season if there's something to play for. “You have to be respectful of that. We are at the point now where Liverpool are starting to think about their formal interviews.”

It Will Take Time to Replicate Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has been Liverpool's best manager for 40 years

Jurgen Klopp's reign as Liverpool boss has been nothing short of extraordinary, being arguably the most successful manager they have had since Bob Paisley - and with the club winning every major tournament possible under his reign, it will be extremely hard finding a new boss to instantly replicate the success the Reds have had.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp has won eight trophies in nine years so far at Liverpool, which could be nine trophies if they win the Premier League

Roberto De Zerbi could well be that man after Jamie Carragher inferred that new Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes had tried to bring him to Bournemouth; though with the Italian having never managed at the elite European level before, even his appointment could take some time to avoid teething problems before Liverpool continued their title race efforts.

