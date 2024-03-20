Highlights Richard Hughes has joined Liverpool as their sporting director, and will work alongside Michael Edwards, who joined the club as their CEO of Football.

Hughes, a former player himself, became Bournemouth's technical director after retirement, helping the club become a financially secure and stable Premier League club.

The pressure is on Hughes to continue Liverpool's success as he will be tasked, alongside Edwards, to find a new manager and refine recruitment strategies.

Richard Hughes will join Liverpool in the summer of 2024 to oversee a new era at Anfield without Jurgen Klopp. As sporting director, he will work alongside their CEO of Football Michael Edwards - who rejected Manchester United before joining his former club, which will see them appoint a manager and plan for the future. There is immense pressure on his shoulders, but he is highly regarded in the sport.

The now former Bournemouth sporting director, who announced he would be leaving the south coast at the end of the 2023/2024 season, has produced several impressive signings over the years. As a former player, his ability to spot talent and help his philosophy match the club's is impressive — and that will be key for Liverpool.

The Reds are going on a journey into the unknown. Klopp has provided stability on Merseyside ever since he joined in October 2015. The former Borussia Dortmund manager helped them win the Premier League, in 2020, and the Champions League, the year prior. Finding a manager who can try to replicate that will be no easy task, yet that will be one of Hughes' key roles. This article details everything Liverpool fans need to know about the 44-year-old.

Richard Hughes' Career as a Player

He made appearances for both Bournemouth and Portsmouth

To be able to understand his work from the sidelines, we have to understand his footballing career. Hughes grew up in Milan, Italy, even briefly playing for Atalanta's youth team in 1992 and 1993. After that, he spent five years at Arsenal before joining Bournemouth at the age of 19. The defensive midfielder was never good enough to forge a successful career under Arsene Wenger in North London, yet his career path in the lower leagues still proved successful.

He made over 170 appearances for the Cherries, whilst he represented Scotland five times on the international level. Spells at Portsmouth and then back at Bournemouth followed, including scoring the winning goal, his first for Portsmouth, in a 1–0 FA Cup victory over Liverpool in February 2004. As he eventually hung up his booths in 2014, he joined Bournemouth's technical team as Eddie Howe was manager.

As technical director, he has helped one of England's most-loved clubs become a regular team in the Premier League. His stability has been crucial, particularly with his eye for talent in the transfer market, yet his imminent move to Liverpool marks a new dawn for the 44-year-old. A huge part of his decision to move was because of Liverpool's CEO of Football, Edwards.

The duo share a close bond which originates from their time together at Portsmouth two decades ago. According to the Athletic, they have always been keen to work alongside each other again, whilst - when Hughes handed in his notice on the south coast - he thought his next job would be linked to Edwards' decision. His decision to join Liverpool presents an exciting new era for himself and one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Transfer History at Bournemouth

Deals for Dominic Solanke and Nathan Ake were highlights

Bournemouth's rise from League Two to the Premier League has been remarkable. They're one of the greatest feel-good stories in the country — and, despite their small stadium and modest fanbase, they are still punching against some of the very best teams in the world. Hughes has played a major part in that journey as their technical director since 2014.

Some of his best signings have provided immense quality to the team, including the likes of Nathan Ake and Dominic Solanke. In the Dutchman's case, the quality of his skills was clear from a young age. Hughes made the decision to sign him on loan in June 2016 from Chelsea, but he was recalled by Chelsea.

It was expected that he would stay at the Blues under Antonio Conte, considering they were one of the best teams in the country, but Hughes persuaded Ake to join Bournemouth permanently. Three seasons and 121 appearances later, the centre-back was sold for more than double the price that they paid for him to Manchester City. At the time, it was the most expensive sale in Championship history, epitomising Hughes' impact on the club's finances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richard Hughes' most expensive signing at Bournemouth was Jefferson Lerma during the 2018/2019 season. The midfielder joined for £25 million from Levante.

Meanwhile, Solanke - widely seen as Hughes' best signing on the south coast - was criticised when he joined Bournemouth in 2019. He struggled for goals at Liverpool — and many expected him to fade away into the abyss. Yet, Hughes and Solanke proved everyone wrong. As of the 18th March 2024, the striker has scored 15 goals in 28 2023/2024 Premier League matches, placing him third on the top scorers list. His value has skyrocketed, particularly with another England call-up looming, which highlights Hughes' importance once again.

Richard Hughes' Record Signings at Bournemouth Player Signed from Games played Price (£) Jefferson Lerma Levante 184 25m Tyler Adams Leeds 2 23m Hamed Junior Traore Sassuolo 13 21.5m Luis Sinisterra Leeds 22 20m Alex Scott Bristol City 19 19.5m Nathan Ake Chelsea 121 19.4m Ilya Zabarnyi Dynamo Kyiv 38 19.2m Dango Ouattara Lorient 41 19m Stats correct as of 18/3/24

As highlighted above, most of Hughes' most expensive signings at Bournemouth are yet to cement themselves in the club's history. Only Ake and Lerma made more than 100 appearances, but the other six players remain at the club and are likely to feature more consistently in the coming seasons. It highlights how Hughes has worked best when signing players who are cheaper, showcasing that he has a natural eye for talent. This will help Liverpool drastically, even if their budget is one of the biggest in the Premier League.

Recruitment Philosophy

Strong connections with Liverpool agents

As highlighted above, Hughes has impressed on the south coast and showcased that he can finalise well-thought-out signings to help the club progress. That will be brought to Liverpool, particularly due to his relationships in the sport. He has a strong relationship with Xabi Alonso's agent, Inaki Ibanez, because he currently represents Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola. Meanwhile, he has regularly dealt with Virgil van Dijk's agent Neil Fewings, who represents Max Aarons and Philip Billing in the south of England. This will only make the transition between the Klopp era and the new era smoother.

Hughes' experience in the recruitment department is clear to the naked eye — and Liverpool will be hoping he can carry his expertise to Merseyside. His ability has been proven on the south coast, whilst - in 2019 - he spoke to the club about his philosophy when working during the transfer window.

“The thing about recruitment, you’re dealing with humans and human performance so all you can do is to be as knowledgeable as possible, have as much information as possible and hope that you make more good decisions than bad,” he told Bournemouth’s official website of his role in 2019.

“Here, character and attitude is such a huge aspect of the players we have and the culture that Eddie’s instilled at the club. That means that finding information out about a player beyond what you can see in the 90 minutes is more important. That’s something which we’ve always been big on but we’ve increased our efforts in finding out as much as we can about the individuals that we’re bringing into the building.

It’s not a science, because in very few cases can you answer exactly what a player is going to be like under a manager at a club at a given time, as well as all the circumstances that affect the happiness, mood and performances of a player. They’re all things that to an extent aren’t in your control but you have to have as much information as possible when you make that signing – and, hopefully, as we’ve gone on and got more experienced in this side of things we’ve been able to do that better than when we started.

All stats in this article via Transfermarkt