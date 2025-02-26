Liverpool and Newcastle will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Anfield on Wednesday night in an early preview of this season's Carabao Cup Final at Wembley.

Arne Slot's side took a huge step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win over Man City on Sunday, moving them 11 points clear at the top of the table, while Eddie Howe's team claimed a sensational 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest to move into fifth spot.

Both managers have got decisions to make with their teams due to injury concerns and form, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Liverpool Team News

Mac Allister should be fit

Slot has provided some positive news on Alexis Mac Allister after he took a blow to the face against Man City, and the Argentina international is expected to be able to play.

Cody Gakpo returned from injury against City as a late substitute, but Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley are definitely ruled out with hamstring injuries.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Conor Bradley Hamstring Unknown Joe Gomez Hamstring 03/05/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot shared an update on the availability of his squad for the game.

“Yes, I think he [Mac Allister] will [be available]. He will train with us today. "He is out for a few weeks. I cannot tell exactly how many but it is clear that he went off with a muscle injury and that it is going to take a while before he is back.”

Liverpool Predicted XI

Jota to start

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Liverpool Substitutes: Kelleher (GK), Quansah (DEF), Robertson (DEF), Endo (MID), Jones (MID), Elliott (MID), Chiesa (FWD), Nunez (FWD), Gakpo (FWD).

Slot is unlikely to make too many changes for this game in order to continue the good momentum of the side, but Kostas Tsimikas could start in place of Andy Robertson to add some fresh legs. Diogo Jota could come into the thinking up front too, with £85m man Darwin Nunez once again to be named on the bench.

Newcastle Team News

Tonali could return

Newcastle claimed a big win over Nottingham Forest despite the absence of Italy international Sandro Tonali from the starting lineup with a hamstring injury.

Sven Botman is also pushing to return after a knock to the knee, but Joelinton is unlikely to be ready although Howe believes he is close to being fit once again. Jamaal Lascelles is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Newcastle Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Jamaal Lascelles Knee 03/05/2025 Sven Botman Knee 26/02/2025 Joelinton Knee 10/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference Howe shared an update on the status of his squad.

"Sandro (Tonali) came through (Sunday's win over Nottingham Forest) fine - I anticipate he will be fully fit for Wednesday. "Sven (Botman) is improving and improving quickly. We will see if he makes the game or not. He will be close. "Joe (Joelinton) is really improving, doing really well, pushing again. He is close."

Newcastle Predicted XI

Lewis Miley to drop out

Newcastle Predicted XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Newcastle Predicted Substitutes: Dubravka (GK), Trippier (DEF), Targett (DEF), Krafth (DEF), Miley (MID), Longstaff (MID), Osula (FWD), Barnes (FWD), Wilson (FWD).

With Tonali expected to be fit enough to start, youngster Lewis Miley should drop to the bench once more despite his goal at the weekend. Tino Livramento should continue at right-back too, with £120,000-per-week man Kieran Trippier benched once more alongside £39m man Harvey Barnes.