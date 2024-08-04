Highlights Liverpool have yet to make any signings under Arne Slot and could lose out to rivals if no serious investment is made.

Liverpool may rival Newcastle in a £75m move for Marc Guehi, potentially sweetening it by offering Joe Gomez for Anthony Gordon.

Palace may sell Guehi if Liverpool and Newcastle make offers, potentially leading to a domino effect where Newcastle pursue Eberechi Eze.

Liverpool have still yet to bring anybody in to the club's ranks in the transfer window, despite having had two months to prepare under Arne Slot as we enter the final few weeks of the market. But the new Dutch gaffer could be about to land a top target in Crystal Palace's 'exceptional' defender Marc Guehi, with Alan Nixon suggesting that the Reds could be rivalling Newcastle United with a £75million move for his services.

Whilst other teams around them in the window have spent big, Liverpool have yet to open their wallet and without serious investment, they could once again fall behind in the title race having faltered towards the end of last season. Thiago, Adrian and Joel Matip have all departed on free transfers, but nobody has come in to replace them and with only the returning star being Fabio Carvalho after his loan spell at Hull, more recruits are desired. Guehi is one of those - and he could be targeted in a move.

Liverpool Set to Make Bid for Marc Guehi

The Palace star could start a transfer domino effect

The report states that Liverpool are ready to join the bidding war to sign Palace star Guehi, with Newcastle thought to have led the race for the England star - and a successful bid from the Reds could see them sweeten Newcastle further down the line, by giving them Joe Gomez in a deal to bring Anthony Gordon to Anfield.

New boss Slot is looking into a bid for Guehi as they plan to change Liverpool's future prospects, and the Dutchman should have enough money to land the Palace hero even if he does sign Gordon; but of course, Gomez moving the other way as part of the deal would free up funds somewhat.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 12th Clearances Per Game 3.5 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 7th Tackles Per Game 1.1 =14th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 7th Match rating 6.55 13th

Palace will ask for a huge £75million for Guehi, and if both Liverpool and Newcastle make offers, it is thought that Guehi would prefer a move to Merseyside. The Reds are waiting in the wings to find out a price for his services, whilst Newcastle have made an enquiry. Palace could have little option but to sell with Guehi likely to see his value drop over the next two seasons and if a top offer comes in, the Eagles will reluctantly take the cash.

And, in a cruel twist of fate, the report states that Palace are also anxious that if Liverpool are successful in their bid for Gordon, Newcastle could use the cash to look at Eberechi Eze with the money garnered for the former Everton man.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crystal Palace signed Guehi from Chelsea for £18million, despite the defender never having featured in the Premier League.

Eze has a £60million clause in his contract and has been linked with moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, though neither of the duo have made a move for his signature - and though Palace would offer Eze a huge new contract, Newcastle could steal a march by being the only club to formalise an offer.

Palace Could be Decimated by Liverpool Approach

The Reds could begin a chain reaction that curbs Palace's ambition

Every so often, there is a club with superb young talents that look like they could go on to become a top side - but before they can start a prolonged run of form, other clubs come to swoop in for their players, decimating the playing squad.

Monaco are perhaps the most famous example, selling the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Fabinho after a Champions League run back in 2017; and alongside Girona after their exploits last season, Palace are the same. Having already sold Olise to Bayern, Eze, Guehi and potentially even Adam Wharton departing the club would mean that their exciting era would be over before it even began.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-08-24.