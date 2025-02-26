Liverpool completed a resounding 2-0 victory against Newcastle United on Wednesday evening at Anfield.

Liverpool carried on the momentum from Sunday's win against Manchester City and sealed yet another victory. They now sit 13 points clear on top of the table after Arsenal were held at Nottingham Forest.

The Reds started proceedings in their usual attacking style, completing a series of counters inside the opening first ten minutes. The home side opened the scoring after Szoboszlai received an incoming ball right in the middle of the box from left-winger Luis Diaz, as the Hungarian slotted the ball through Dan Burn's legs. This goal marked their 100th goal in all competitions this season.

Lewis Hall made an important block following another Liverpool counter-attack, during which Diogo Jota attempted to cross the ball into Mohamed Salah's path. This ensured the deficit remained just one goal after 20 minutes.

Newcastle continued their relentless drive to try and level up the tie but were unable to find that final bit of quality in the final third. This game signaled the start of their back-up striker, Callum Wilson, who made his first Premier League start this season due to Alexander Isak's absence from the squad due to picking up a minor groin problem.

Liverpool's closest opportunity to doubling their tally in the first half came after 34 minutes when Newcastle keeper Nick Pope unsuccessfully attempted to lob the ball over Salah. The ball hit Salah, but the deflection was too strong, resulting in a goal kick for the Magpies.

Both Szoboszlai and Salah had clear-cut chances from outside the box before the interval, but both shots were off-target. Liverpool's sole attempt on target presented them with a one-goal cushion at half-time.

The second half started with multiple pauses, starting when an Anthony Gordon free-kick hit Szoboszlai in the face. Shortly after, a separate attack led to a clash of heads between Virgil van Dijk and Wilson.

After a cagey ten minutes, Liverpool doubled their tally thanks to an impressive goal from Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentinian midfielder was presented with the ball inside the box by Salah, who racked up his 17th assist of the season, before placing the ball in the top corner.

Liverpool had a few further half chances to try and add a third, thanks to the brilliance of Salah on the right flank, but weren't able to manage it.

Liverpool Statistic Newcastle United 62% Possession (%) 38% 12 Shots (Total) 3 3 Shots on Target 0 4 Corners 2 0 Saves 1 0 Yellow Cards 1 0 Red Cards 0

Match Highlights

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK: Alisson - 6/10

The only reason for the average score is that he had nothing to do for the vast majority of the game.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

Alexander-Arnold's game wasn't up to the usual creative standards we normally expect, but he will be happy that his team have racked up the three points.

CB: Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

Helped restrict Newcastle to zero shots on target, therefore he played a good game.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Despite the minor pause in the game after his knock with Wilson, Van Dijk once again produced a rock-solid display in the back line.

LB: Konstantinos Tskimikas - 7/10

Tskimikas had a solid game and was the better full back in this game.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

Gravenberch had the quieter game considering the goals and assists from those surrounding him in the midfield, but completed his job effectively.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister - 7.5/10

Mac Allister's goal was the highlight of his game, but played an important role in attacking transitions.

RW: Mohamed Salah - 7.5/10

With the surprise to no-one, Salah racked up another assist to his goal contributions tally.

CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai - 8/10

Liverpool's player of the match without question. He scored the important first goal and showcased his immense workrate all game in all areas on the pitch.

LW: Luis Diaz - 7.5/10

He made multiple interceptions that made a difference on the counter-attack, an important display.

ST: Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

Jota had the quieter game compared to the other attacking players.

SUB: Wararu Endo - 6.5/10

Did well as he helped the team see the game out.

SUB: Darwin Nunez - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

SUB: Curtis Jones - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

SUB: Cody Gakpo - 6/10

Looked bright enough in his 30 minute cameo.

SUB: Jarell Quansah - 6/10

Did fine as he helped the team see the game out.

Newcastle United Player Ratings

GK: Nick Pope - 5/10

Conceded two goals and could have conceded more.

RB: Tino Livramento - 5.5/10

It wasn't his best game in black and white due to the attacking threat of Diaz.

CB: Fabian Schar - 6/10

Schar struggled throughout; he was unable to match the intensity of the Liverpool side.

CB: Dan Burn - 6/10

Arguably Burn was unlucky with the first goal as it took a very marginal deflection off him, but he should have handled the situation better.

LB: Lewis Hall - 7/10

He made a great defensive move to stop an easy shot for Salah, but he displayed an impressive drive to stop Liverpool.

RCM: Bruno Guimaraes - 6.5/10

The better of the midfielders, but found it hard to break down Liverpool's defence as both Van Dijk and Konate stepped up this evening.

CM: Sandro Tonali - 6.5/10

Didn't offer much in the game and was subbed off after 67 minutes.

LCM: Joe Willock - 6/10

Willock had a few attacking moments but only a few half chances occurred as a result.

RW: Jacob Murphy - 6/10

He never gave up and tried to regain possession at most opportunities when it presented itself, but no major chances arrived as a result.

ST: Callum Wilson - 5/10

First start of the season but had no shots on target, one could argue a disappointing day at the office.

LW: Anthony Gordon - 6/10

A very quiet game for Gordon after a solid season of six goals and five assists.

SUB: Kieran Trippier - 6/10

Was fine off the bench.

SUB: Harvey Barnes - 6/10

Couldn't change the game.

SUB: William Osula - 6/10

Got a decent run out but didn't do much.

SUB: Sean Longstaff - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

SUB: Lewis Miley - 6/10

Added some energy to midfield.

Man of the Match

Dominik Szoboszlai

What an evening Szoboszlai has had. The Hungarian star hit the ground running from the first whistle and was impressive in both attack and defence. His energy and work rate up and down the pitch after multiple counter-attacks was a sight to behold, and his goal in the first half was the cherry on top.