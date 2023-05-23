Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo was a 'pointless signing' at Anfield, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian was brought in last summer, but it's safe to say it's been a failed signing so far.

Liverpool news - Arthur Melo

Arthur signed for Liverpool on loan from Italian side Juventus at the beginning of the season.

According to Sky Sports, the Merseyside club have an option to buy Arthur for a fee of £32m at the end of the campaign.

However, the 26-year-old is yet to play a minute in the Premier League, as per FBref, so you'd imagine Liverpool won't be in a rush to exercise the option to purchase Arthur.

Now, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that Jurgen Klopp doesn't trust Arthur, despite their midfield struggling this season.

Arthur was signed late in the summer transfer window with Liverpool panicking after failing to land a midfielder.

As per Transfermarkt, Arthur has missed 26 games for Liverpool this term after having surgery.

With Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner all out of contract in the summer, the Reds are desperate for midfield reinforcements, but it doesn't look like Arthur will be extending his temporary stay in the north west.

Speaking on Arthur, Klopp has spoken fondly of the Brazil international, despite his lack of impact at Anfield, saying: "I would like to wish the best to Arthur as his loan period comes to an end — his professionalism and ability were clear to all who worked with him.”

What has Jones said about Arthur?

Jones has suggested that Arthur was a pointless signing for Liverpool and it didn't make too much sense at the time.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It was a strange one when it first happened. It caught everybody by surprise and wasn't particularly exciting. I think you look back on it now as a bit of a pointless signing."

Who could Liverpool sign in midfield?

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool now have an opportunity to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount ahead of their Premier League rivals.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have claimed that Liverpool have offered Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister a contract that would triple his wage.

Another option could be Ryan Gravenberch, with Fabrizio Romano telling GIVEMESPORT that if he becomes available, he expects Klopp's side to be in the running to secure his signature.