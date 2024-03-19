Highlights LFCTV pundit Neil Mellor is exasperated as to why Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes didn't receive a second booking against Liverpool in their recent FA Cup tie at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp's side eventually succumbed 4-3 to the Red Devils after extra time.

Liverpool are still in the race to secure a Premier League and Europa League title, after already triumphing in the Carabao Cup in February.

Liverpool should have been playing with a man advantage during the second half of their FA Cup quarter-final tie against Manchester United whilst Bruno Fernandes could have been dismissed following a challenge on Dominik Szboszlai when already on a booking, according to pundit Neil Mellor.

The Reds eventually crashed out of the world's oldest domestic competition, succumbing to a 4-3 defeat to their arch-rivals, ending any chances of winning a domestic treble, having won the Carabao Cup in February.

Jurgen Klopp hopes that the devastating late defeat won't affect his side's chances in the Premier League title race, with the current head coach set to step down at the end of the 2023/24 season. Liverpool still have the league and Europa League to fight for this term.

Liverpool crash out of FA Cup in thriller

Goals from Mac Allister, Salah and Elliot couldn't prevent a Reds defeat

Liverpool will go into the international break with a sense of frustration, having been in pole position to secure their place in an FA Cup semi-final on two occasions, in their quarter-final tie with Manchester United on 17th March. Scott McTominay had put the Red Devils ahead but a quick-fire double from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah meant Liverpool led at the break.

Antony struck an 87th minute equaliser to send the tie to extra time, but Harvey Elliot thought he'd won it when his deflected strike gave Klopp's side the lead heading into half-time in extra-time. But Marcus Rashford's composed finish followed by Amad Diallo's last-gasp winner ended the Merseyside outfit's FA Cup hopes for another season. Diallo would be dismissed due to his celebration, after taking his shirt off to earn himself a second booking, leaving Man Utd defending the lead with a man light in the final minutes of the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp has won just one FA Cup (2022), but was subsequently the first and only German head coach to with the world's oldest cup competition.

Reacting to the game, Sky Sports and LFCTV pundit Neil Mellor was left exasperated by referee John Brooks' decision not to hand Bruno Fernandes his second yellow card of the tie and subsequent dismissal. The 29-year-old was booked following Salah's goal, before giving away a foul following a tackle on Dominik Szoboszlai early in the second-half. Posting on X, Mellor said:

"Already on a booking… The Man U captain went flying in late and high… baffling how this wasn’t a 2nd yellow. They went on to play another hour with 11 men rather than 10!"

Liverpool still in with chance of unique treble

The Reds have already secured the Carabao Cup

Despite Liverpool's disappointing exit in the FA Cup, they can be consoled by the fact they are still within a chance of winning a treble of major honours during Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge. The Reds have already secured the Carabao Cup, having beaten Chelsea 1-0 deep into extra-time in the showpiece event at Wembley last month.

Liverpool are still well in the race to win Klopp's second Premier League title, sitting below leaders Arsenal on goal difference with ten games of the campaign remaining. The German head coach will also be preparing his side for a two-legged Europa League quarter-final against Serie A outfit Atalanta, as the Merseyside giants bid to win Europe's second-tier continental competition.