Highlights Liverpool have held fresh talks with Michael Edwards over a potential return to Anfield.

Edwards could take up a more senior role above his previous position as sporting director if he accepts the offer of a job.

The Reds want a quick answer from Edwards, who would oversee structural changes, including the appointment of Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke's replacements.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have held 'fresh talks' with Michael Edwards in America over a potential return to Anfield, according to The Times' Paul Joyce.

The Reds are set for a summer of upheaval, with head coach Jurgen Klopp announcing his decision to step-down at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Meanwhile, sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has already left Merseyside, meaning Liverpool will undergo a total change in two of the most important roles in their football department. Edwards has been out of the game since leaving his post at Anfield in the summer of 2022, but is being touted for a return to the club.

Edwards holds 'face-to-face' talks about Liverpool return

The ex-sporting director could be set for a more senior role

According to Joyce, Edwards has held 'face-to-face' talks with FSG over a potential return to Liverpool as they aim to convince him to take up a senior role in the wake of Jurgen Klopp's departure from Anfield. The meeting took place last weekend, with owner John W. Henry and president Mike Gordon present. The talks are said to be a 'significant development' after Edwards had turned down an initial approach to return to Liverpool.

There's no clarity on what Henry and Gordon pitched to Edwards as of yet, but it's understood that he would undertake a job 'above' his previous role as sporting director. The 44-year-old currently works as a consultant for Ludonautics, a company set up by Liverpool's former director of research Ian Graham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Edwards spent £907.6m in transfer fees during his time as Liverpool sporting director.

Edwards has already made it clear that he wouldn't consider a sporting director role and that he would want full control over the footballing structure to consider a return to Liverpool. Clarity on the situation is expected soon, with the end of the 2023/24 season drawing ever closer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (3rd March) that Liverpool want a quick answer from Edwards as they assess their next steps in restructuring their football department. The six-time European Cup winners' ideal scenario would be for the former sporting director to oversee structural change at the club and be responsible for appointing their next sporting director and manager.

On the pitch, Liverpool are enjoying a successful season, having already won the Carabao Cup. The Reds also sit top of the Premier League, are into the FA Cup quarter finals and are in pole position to progress past the round of 16 in the Europa League, following a 5-1 first-leg triumph over Sparta Prague.

Edwards' potential appointments at Liverpool

A sporting director could be first on the agenda

According to Joyce, Edwards would select the next sporting director should he return to Liverpool, in the wake of Jorg Schmadtke's exit. He is thought to have high regard for Richard Hughes, who will leave his technical director post at AFC Bournemouth come the end of the season.

Edwards would also have to appoint a new head coach following Klopp's departure. Xabi Alonso remains the leading candidate for clubs across Europe, but considerations are also being made for Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim.

All stats according to the Liverpool Echo and Transfermarkt .