Highlights Liverpool are looking to secure a return for Michael Edwards at Anfield, amid pending summer changes.

The Reds are seeking a new structure in the football department before appointing Jurgen Klopp's successor as head coach.

Despite inactivity since his intial departure in the summer of 2022, Edwards has yet to confirm whether he'd be open to an Anfield comeback.

Liverpool are looking to bring Michael Edwards back to Anfield, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are set for a summer of change, with head coach Jurgen Klopp confirming that he will leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 season, having already secured a Carabao Cup title this term.

Klopp's departure comes hand-in-hand with sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, who has also left Merseyside after just two transfer windows at the helm of recruitment at Anfield. Edwards left his role as Liverpool's sporting director in the summer of 2022 but has yet to return to the football world, having been inactive for almost 18 months.

Liverpool hoping for Edwards return this summer

According to Romano, Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, are looking to make one last attempt at persuading Edwards to return to Anfield and take over the football department, which will include appointing a new sporting director. The same journalist claims that the 44-year-old has shown no signs of saying yes, but the club will try again.

Romano also adds that FSG want a new footballing structure to be decided upon soon. They will make a final effort to bring Edwards back to the club soon, and they will move on in March if his answer is negative.

GMS Key Statistic: FSG have spent over £1.2bn on transfers since their arrival at Anfield in October 2010.

Liverpool want a 'new structure' in place before appointing a new manager to succeed Klopp. In January, the 56-year-old confirmed that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, explaining that he was “running out of energy” (via Liverpool’s official website).

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. “It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

Meanwhile, sporting director Schmadtke will also leave, having been responsible for the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch last summer.

Jurgen Klopp - Premier League record Matches 322 Wins 203 Draws 74 Losses 45 Goals For 691 Goals Against 317 Manager of the Month awards 10 Manager of the Season awards 2 Premier League winners medals 1

Edwards’ previous tenure with Liverpool

He was responsible for some excellent long-term signings

Edwards began his sporting director role at Liverpool in November 2016, holding chief analyst, head of methodology and technical director positions at Anfield. The Southampton-born man brought some incredible talent to Merseyside, most notably the acquisitions of Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Other additions include Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliot, Fabinho and Diogo Jota.

It’s no coincidence that Edwards’ departure in the summer of 2022 coincided with a fifth-placed Premier League finish for the Reds during the 2022/23 season, the first time the club hadn’t secured a place in the Champions League since 2016. However, Edwards' first priority on any return to Anfield would be to appoint a worthy sporting director and replacement for Klopp.

All stats according to the Premier League's official website and FootballTransfers, correct as of 28-02-24.