The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign, making his Reds debut in August 2023.

Shearer and Richards believe there is a bright future for the academy graduate, but an England call-up may not be in the reckoning yet.

Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah has been praised by Alan Shearer and Micah Richards as an "outstanding" young player alongside Conor Bradley at Anfield, when speaking on The Rest is Football podcast.

The Reds defender has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign during the 2023/24 season, having slotted into the backline in the absence of key players through injury and suspensions.

Klopp is hoping he will have the bulk of his squad fit and firing for the run-in, with Liverpool still chasing Premier League and Europa League glory this term. Quansah will aim to play a significant role in the coming weeks.

Quansah has 'huge potential' at Liverpool

The centre-back made his debut in August 2023

At the start of the 2023/24 season, Quansah may not have been expecting to make his breakthrough at Liverpool, as the Reds looked for a marked improvement on their fifth place Premier League finish in the previous campaign. The 21-year-old spent the second-half of last term on loan at League One outfit Bristol Rovers, earning his first minutes in professional football.

Quansah returned to Liverpool for pre-season, and wasn't involved in the matchday squad for the Merseyside giants' opening two Premier League fixtures, against Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth. However, the England U21 international was handed his debut in the closing stages of a 2-1 victory at Newcastle United in August, before a second appearance the following week against Aston Villa.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Quansah has earned eight clean sheets over the course of the 2023/24 season.

On 16th September 2023, Quansah made his first Liverpool start in a 3-1 Premier League win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Since then, the centre-back has gone on to make a further 23 appearances in all competitions for the Reds this season, including a start in last weekend's 2-1 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Asked if Quansah should be considered for Gareth Southgate's England squad for EURO 2024, Shearer and Richards were quick to heap praise on the academy talent, but hinted that a Three Lions call-up could be too early at the moment. Shearer said:

"He struggled a bit in the first half [last weekend] when Brighton let him have a lot of the ball. But in the second half, he more than grew into the game and was brilliant. He read it really, really well. Without a doubt, he’s got huge potential. To be thrown into the pressure cooker at Liverpool and the way it’s going at the minute, he’s obviously got a lot about him."

Meanwhile, Richards followed up with:

"He has been outstanding for a young player, especially in the Man City game where they had [Conor] Bradley at right-back, and he was playing at centre-back. He really showed his maturity in that game. But in terms of England, I think it’s a little bit early for him."

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Quansah is in line for more minutes this term

Liverpool aim to maintain their place at the summit of the Premier League when they host the top-flight's basement side Sheffield United on Thursday evening. Jurgen Klopp then leads his Reds squad to Manchester United, hoping to avenge their 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final defeat last month.

Quansah will hope to get more minutes under his belt over the next few weeks, with a two-legged Europa League quarter-final against Atalanta on the horizon on the 11th and 18th April. Attentions draw back to Premier League matters in between the meetings with the Serie A outfit, with Crystal Palace the visitors to Anfield on the 14th.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 03-04-24.