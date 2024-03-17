Highlights Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football operations, Michael Edwards, is excited about acquiring a second club to expand the Liverpool owners' model.

The 44-year-old has returned to Anfield having left his post as sporting director in the summer of 2022.

Edwards must oversee the appointment of a successor to head coach Jurgen Klopp, who will leave at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool’s chief executive of football operations, Michael Edwards, is excited about the opportunity to acquire a second club as part of the Fenway Sports Group model, as journalist Ben Jacobs reviews the potential role of Richard Hughes at Anfield.

Since the turn of the year, the Reds have had a whirlwind few weeks following the announcement of imminent exits and new arrivals, which could alter the club's long-term future.

Head coach Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he will leave his post at the end of the 2023/24 season, whilst sporting director Jorg Schmadtke departed following the 2024 winter transfer window.

Liverpool secure Edwards’ return to Anfield

Earlier in March, FSG confirmed Michael Edwards's appointment as the company’s chief executive of football operations. The 44-year-old will oversee a crucial period at Anfield as Liverpool search for Jurgen Klopp’s successor and a new sporting director following Jorg Schmadtke’s departure. This transition must ensure stability and continuity in the club's management.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Reds will announce Richard Hughes’ arrival as the club’s Schmadtke replacement. The Scotsman is AFC Bournemouth’s technical director but has confirmed that he will leave his post at the Vitality Stadium at the end of the 2023/24 season. Hughes has been in his current role since 2016. He has overseen the Cherries’ relegation and subsequent return to the Premier League, as well as the successful appointments of Scott Parker, Gary O’Neil, and Andoni Iraola.

Speaking on why he chose to return to FSG, Edwards said:

“One of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club. I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary."

In their multi-club model, Liverpool will look to replicate Manchester City, who have successfully partnered with the La Liga outfit Girona, Major League Soccer’s New York City and Serie B’s Palermo. However, Sky Sports commentator Kevin Hatchard feels that adding another club to FSG’s network should be avoided, revealing that he doesn’t want the six-time European Cup winners involved in the model.

Edwards, alongside Hughes, is likely to be aided by critical internal figures such as Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter when he returns to Anfield after leaving his post as the club’s sporting director in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool won six trophies during Edwards' spell as sporting director between 2016-2022.

Ben Jacobs - Liverpool ‘don’t want too many cooks’

Jacobs has hinted that Liverpool won’t make any further internal changes for now, as they don’t want “too many cooks”. The journalist hints that the Reds have remained calm and claim they handle these transitions better than anyone else. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“One of the most exciting things for Edwards is leading the acquisition of a second club, which means that Liverpool and FSG are going down the multi-club model route. Because Edwards is taking this more senior, all-encompassing position, Richard Hughes will assume the day-to-day role of sporting director, working closely with Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter. That's enough for Liverpool; they don't want too many cooks. “The beauty of having Edwards return and the highly rated Hunter and Fallows still being there is a lot of continuity. Liverpool are always calm about these types of situations. They handled transitions better than anybody else.”

Liverpool transfer news, including questions over Mohamed Salah’s future

In addition to appointing a new head coach, Edwards and Hughes will have several issues to deal with during the 2024 summer transfer market. Following Klopp’s departure, the Reds could enter a transitional period, which the internal duo must ensure remains as smooth as possible.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (14th March) that Liverpool could have a big decision to make over Mohamed Salah’s future. The 31-year-old's contract at Anfield expires in the summer of 2025. Although Salah is happy on Merseyside, another offer from Saudi Arabia could tempt him to leave the club.

In September 2023, Liverpool rejected a £150m offer from Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad for Salah’s services. If the Egypt international is unwilling to enter contract talks with the Reds, Edwards may feel it’s time for the club to cash in.

Liverpool return to Premier League action on 31st March when they host Brighton & Hove Albion, looking to secure the league title in Klopp’s final season in charge. The Reds then welcome Sheffield United to Anfield on 4th April before a trip to arch-rivals Manchester United on the 7th.