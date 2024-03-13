Highlights Liverpool's new chief executive of football, Michael Edwards, has revealed that he has been tasked with finding a second club which the Reds can attract global talent from.

The 44-year-old is excited about multi-club ownership being part of Liverpool's future plans at Anfield.

Sky Sports commentator Kevin Hatchard has cautioned against partnering with another club and feels this is something Liverpool should avoid.

Liverpool shouldn't be considering partaking in multi-club ownership after new chief executive of football Michael Edwards revealed he was excited about the prospect of overseeing another entity at Anfield, according to commentator Kevin Hatchard.

The Reds recently appointed Edwards, who used to operate as the club's sporting director, to oversee football operations in the wake of a summer of upheaval on Merseyside.

Liverpool's most important task will be to appoint a successor to Jurgen Klopp, who has announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the 2023/24 season, given he is running out of energy. The Premier League giants are still in a title race and could add the Europa League and FA Cup to their cabinet, on top of the Carabao Cup, come the campaign's conclusion.

Edwards excited about a potential multi-club model at Liverpool

The former sporting director will have a big role to play at Anfield

On Tuesday, The Times' Paul Joyce confirmed that Edwards had agreed upon a return to Liverpool working under the title of chief executive of football. The 44-year-old had initially left Anfield following his decision to step-down from his sporting director role in the summer of 2022.

Edwards will succeed Mike Gordon as the day-to-day decision maker on all footballing matters at Liverpool. The Englishman has previously rebuffed interest from Chelsea and Manchester United and has been tasked with finding a second club from which the Reds can attract global talent. Edwards will also lead a 'restructure' of the club's footballing hierarchy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool won six trophies in Edwards' time as the club's sporting director, including a Champions League (2019) and Premier League (2020) title.

Speaking on his decision to return, Edwards expressed that the opportunity to "acquire and oversee" another club played a major factor in him undertaking the new role at Liverpool (via James Pearce):

“One of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club. I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary."

However, Kevin Hatchard, who can frequently be heard on Sky Sports, has claimed that he was excited about Edwards' return to Liverpool until he heard about the desire for a multi-club model. The commentator feels that this is something that should be avoided at all costs in football ownership. Posting on X, Hatchard said:

"I was really excited about Edwards coming back to #lfc until I read this. Multi-club ownership should be resisted at all opportunities, and as a fan I really don’t want Liverpool involved in it."

Edwards' next steps at Liverpool following arrival

The Reds honcho reportedly has a sporting director lined up

Liverpool also need to replace sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, who departed Anfield at the end of the 2024 winter transfer window. Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT (2nd March) that Edwards' first target could be to hire Richard Hughes in the role. The 44-year-old has revealed that he will leave his current post as technical director at AFC Bournemouth come the end of the 2023/24 season.

The same journalist has claimed to GIVEMESPORT (12th March) that Liverpool don't fear Bayern Munich in the race to appoint Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as Jurgen Klopp's successor in the dugout. The Spaniard has established himself as one of European football's most exciting managers, and is set to guide Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title this term.