Highlights Liverpool's Michael Edwards has returned Anfield as Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football operations.

The 44-year-old must consider the appointment of Jurgen Klopp's successor and a new sporting director.

AFC Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes has reportedly been earmarked for a role with the Merseyside giants.

Liverpool’s chief executive of football operations, Michael Edwards, seems to have “played an absolute blinder” in negotiations over a return to Anfield, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth considers interest from elsewhere in his services.

The Reds successfully appointed Edwards this week. In the summer of 2022, he left his initial role as the club’s sporting director to spend more time with his family.

Liverpool are bracing themselves for a summer of uncertainty. With head coach Jurgen Klopp's impending departure at the end of the 2023/24 season and Jorg Schmadtke leaving his post as sporting director, the club are on the cusp of a new era. Edwards has a vital job overseeing all of the major decisions at Anfield over the next few months.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Edwards

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have completed the appointment of Edwards as the company’s chief executive of football. The 44-year-old had already turned down one approach from the American owners to bring him back to Anfield but has settled on a return to Merseyside after almost two years away.

Edwards’ job will involve overseeing a restructure of Liverpool's football operations, with a huge summer on the horizon. The Reds’ primary focus over the next three months will be on securing Premier League, Europa League, and FA Cup titles. Still, off-the-pitch matters will already take precedence behind the scenes. Jurgen Klopp’s departure has been coupled with Jorg Schmadtke’s time at the club coming to an end, meaning Edwards must look to hire a new sporting director before he can begin negotiations over a managerial appointment.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (8th December) that Edwards is keen to work with Richard Hughes. The current AFC Bournemouth technical director will step down from the job at the end of the 2023/24 season and could be tempted on a move north of the south coast.

Hughes has been in his current role since Eddie Howe’s time at the Vitality Stadium in 2016. He has overseen several interesting managerial changes, including the hires of Scott Parker, Gary O’Neil and Andoni Iraola. The Scotsman has plenty of experience in identifying new head coaches, which could be the type of personality Edwards needs to aid him in their quest to appoint Klopp’s successor.

Dharmesh Sheth - Liverpool had wanted Edwards back long before this week’s return

Sheth feels that Edwards has “played an absolute blinder” by securing his chief executive of football operations role within FSG. The Sky Sports reporter also hints that the former sporting director could have used previous interest from Chelsea and Manchester United as leverage in negotiations. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“Michael Edwards looks like he's played an absolute blinder here. It became very public that Chelsea and Manchester United had maybe held talks with Edwards. Liverpool had wanted him back long before this appointment happened this week. But I think it was in the same job that he was in before in that sporting director role, and I don't think Edwards was interested in that. He might have been getting a promoted opportunity, ahead of a sporting director, to oversee things elsewhere. So, maybe Liverpool thought they had to act, and he's effectively now become FSG’s chief executive officer of football, overseeing all of the football operations at Liverpool.”

Liverpool still looking at Xabi Alonso to replace Klopp

Liverpool will also have begun to draw up a managerial shortlist as they look to recruit a replacement for the soon-to-be departed Jurgen Klopp. In January, the German head coach announced that he would leave his post at the end of the 2023/24 season because he felt he was running out of energy to continue.

Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (12th March) that Liverpool don’t fear Bayern Munich in the race to appoint Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. Bayern are also looking for a new head coach, with the German giants announcing that Thomas Tuchel will leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the campaign.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Alonso would be open to joining the Bavarian outfit. However, Liverpool are ‘very calm’ in the race for the Spaniard and are confident in their pitch. Alonso hasn’t shown any preference between the two clubs or even any desire to leave Leverkusen. The 42-year-old is on the verge of leading his current employers to their first-ever Bundesliga title.