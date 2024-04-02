Highlights Liverpool's top contract priority should be securing the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Liverpool’s most crucial contract situation will be to tie up an extension to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deal as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth considers the futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

The Reds are set for a transitional summer after head coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he will leave his current post at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive of football operations, Michael Edwards, and incoming Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will hire a replacement. Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and van Dijk all see their contracts expire in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool considers deals for trio of stars

After Jurgen Klopp announced his pending departure from Liverpool in January, the Anfield outfit have been braced for a summer of upheaval. Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke also left at the end of the 2024 winter transfer window. The Reds are indebted to Klopp, who has won almost everything there is to win on Merseyside, including a Champions League and Premier League triumph in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Liverpool will also have to consider their next steps in contract negotiations for a trio of stars who see their current deals expire in just over 12 months.

Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT (31st March) that Liverpool will prioritise contract talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are monitoring Alexander-Arnold. No talks are underway over the potential extension of his deal at Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold ranks in the top 1% of full-backs across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for assists per 90 minutes (0.46), over the last 365 days.

Meanwhile, GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Salah is more likely to remain with Liverpool than leave during the 2024 summer transfer window, despite the likelihood of a bid from the Saudi Pro League. Van Dijk cast doubt over his future in January, admitting he didn’t know whether he would be at Liverpool for the long term. The six-time European champions will be desperate to avoid losing all three of the star trio but may have to consider cashing in this summer, should any of them make it clear they won’t be signing an extension to their current contract.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - stats vs 2023/24 Liverpool Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.18 4th Key passes per game 2.5 1st Dribbles per game 1.2 3rd Crosses per game 1.9 2nd Long balls per game 5.3 1st Through balls per game 0.3 =1st

Dharmesh Sheth - Liverpool may prioritise Alexander-Arnold contract

Sheth believes that Alexander-Arnold’s contract is the “biggest one” out of those expiring in 2025 at Liverpool. The Sky Sports reporter considers Salah and van Dijk’s extension an interesting subject, given that they are both in their 30s. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“You’re looking at Trent Alexander-Arnold as probably the biggest one. You're probably correct to say that only because of his age and because there have been links with other clubs. “Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will be very interesting because they're in their 30s. How long a contract will they want? Will Liverpool give them long enough contracts to convince them to stay? Or will they see Jurgen Klopp’s departure as the end of a chapter for them and say, ‘We've done all we can at Liverpool; it's time for a new challenge’. “I'm sure that will come to a head in the next few months and then in the summer because I think even van Dijk and Salah, as much as they will want to stay at Liverpool, will want to know who the manager is going to be before they completely commit to their futures.”

Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi could edge Julian Nagelsmann in Liverpool manager hunt

With Klopp set to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes must prioritise the appointment of a successor in the coming months. The Reds have nine Premier League games remaining in the campaign, and they will ideally have someone in place before Klopp departs in the summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (1st April) that Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi have scored well on Liverpool’s data analysis. The duo are enjoying impressive spells with their respective clubs and may feel the time has come for them to step into one of the biggest jobs in European football.

Amorim and De Zerbi could pip Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann to the post. The 36-year-old is preparing for a home EURO 2024 campaign and will not be available to take over at Liverpool until around July. However, Amorim and De Zerbi’s availability before the tournament could outmuscle the Die Mannschaft head coach in the race for the vacancy on Merseyside.

All statistics according to FBref and WhoScored, correct as of 02-04-24.