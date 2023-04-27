Liverpool 'need a revamp' and signing Jude Bellingham wouldn't be enough, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a tricky season for the Reds and a rebuild in the summer transfer window could be necessary to start competing again.

Liverpool news - Latest

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner out of contract at the end of the season, and Arthur Melo returning to Juventus after his loan spell, a midfielder has to be a priority for Liverpool when the window opens.

A primary target for the Reds was Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham, but it now appears that Liverpool have pulled out of the race.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool have decided against getting into a bidding war for the England international as it could cost in the region of £135m, which could prevent them from rebuilding their squad.

Champions League qualification looks extremely difficult for Liverpool at the moment after such a disappointing season, so investing heavily in Bellingham rather than strengthening with multiple players isn't going to bring instant success back to Anfield.

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool?

Jacobs has suggested that Liverpool need a revamp rather than just the single signing of Bellingham.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The stark reality for Liverpool is they know they need a revamp, and Bellingham might be the most outstanding player they could get and they like, but if the large proportion of the budget goes on him, it's maybe at expense of the revamp.

"It almost became a choice for Liverpool, especially without Champions League, of did they want to go all in for Bellingham in a protracted race and a bidding war, with no guarantee of success, and then find that they either got him, but couldn't bring others in who they wanted, or they didn't get him and they wasted time and energy getting sucked into a bidding war.

"That's not the Liverpool trademark."

Who could Liverpool target in the summer?

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have been watching Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for a while, and he could be an option at the end of the season.

90min have also suggested that Liverpool are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Athletic have claimed that Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is admired by the scouts at Liverpool, so there's clearly plenty of alternatives to Bellingham being targeted.