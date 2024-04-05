Highlights Liverpool must win games against Manchester United and Everton to secure the Premier League title, according to Peterborough United chairman and Reds fan Darragh MacAnthony.

The top three teams, including Arsenal and Manchester City, are separated by just three points with eight games remaining of the 2023/24 campaign.

Liverpool are aiming for Premier League and Europa League glory in Jurgen Klopp's last season at Anfield.

Liverpool will win the Premier League if they don't drop points in upcoming visits to Manchester United and Everton, according to Peterborough United chairman and Reds fan Darragh MacAnthony.

Jurgen Klopp's side lead the Premier League table with just eight games of the 2023/24 campaign remaining, as Arsenal and Manchester City look to overthrow them at the summit.

Liverpool are set for an emotional few weeks with Klopp set to leave his post as the club's head coach, after over eight years in charge. But the departing boss hopes his side can turn their attentions to securing Premier League and Europa League glory by the end of May.

Liverpool must win Man Utd and Everton games

The Reds have traditionally struggled against their biggest foes

With the finishing line in sight, we are no closer to knowing whether Liverpool, Arsenal, or Manchester City will win the 2023/24 Premier League title. The top three sides are separated by just three points, having all faced each other twice throughout the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 20 games throughout his managerial career against Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp has won seven, drew eight, and lost five.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games since a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in February. Last month, the Reds earned a hard-fought point in a 1-1 home draw with Manchester City. However, Klopp will lead his side to arch-rivals Manchester United this weekend, looking to avenge their 4-3 FA Cup defeat at Old Trafford in March. Liverpool will also face inter-city rivals Everton on 24th April, hoping to earn three points across the park.

Speaking on Jim White's show on talkSPORT at 11:09 am on 5th April, Darragh MacAnthony admitted that he feels Manchester City will win the league unless Liverpool can secure victories over Man Utd and Everton. The chairman feels these are fixtures the 19-time English champions have generally struggled in under Klopp.

"I still think Man City will do it. I don't think Man City will drop another point from here on in. As good as Liverpool have been, I look at the Everton and Man Utd games - two places Klopp has had issues, you would say, and not his best win record in both of those games, away from home too. They're the ones... if we win those games, we win the league, in my opinion."

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

The Reds have a Europa League quarter-final on the horizon

Following Liverpool's 3-1 victory over the Premier League's basement club in Sheffield United on 4th April, Jurgen Klopp will hope his side can build on that performance when they head to Old Trafford to take on arch-rivals Manchester United on the 7th. The two teams cancelled each other out in a 0-0 stalemate at Anfield in December 2023.

The Reds then host Serie A outfit Atalanta in the first of a two-legged Europa League quarter-final tie on 11th April. The return fixture will take place in Italy on the 18th. Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace side make the trip to Merseyside in between on 14th April, before a triple header of away trips against Fulham, Everton, and West Ham United close out the month.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 05-04-24.