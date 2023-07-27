Highlights The departure of senior figures like Jordan Henderson has left a leadership void at Liverpool, and Jurgen Klopp's decision on the next captain will impact the team's success.

Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Mohamed Salah are all potential candidates for the captaincy, each with their own unique qualities and strengths.

Mohamed Salah, with his exceptional goal-scoring record and influential role in the team, could be a strong contender for the captaincy, leading by example on and off the pitch.

Liverpool are suddenly akin to a school playground without teacher supervision. The senior figures in the dressing room have flown the nest this summer with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and, Roberto Firmino all opting to explore new opportunities elsewhere.

With fewer wise heads now on Liverpool’s current roster, the all-important leadership quality will be even more of a precious commodity. Jordan Henderson has ended his 12-year stay at Anfield with a controversial switch to Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq to join up with former teammate, Steven Gerrard.

Henderson leaves the Reds having won everything as skipper, but invariably diminishing game time, retirement on the horizon, and the promise of a truckload of life-changing cash were all elements that factored into his decision-making process.

Now that the Liverpool legend is no longer in the picture, a critical selection awaits manager, Jurgen Klopp, and it is a decision that could determine the immediate success of his side as they head into a new campaign hoping to improve on last term’s underwhelming display.

The question on every Liverpool fan’s mind is; who is going to assume the iconic mantle of Liverpool captain? We look at five options for Klopp to consider below

Virgil Van Dijk

Starting with the obvious, and the least controversial choice, the 6'5 Dutch centre-half is an out-and-out leader. The bellowing depth of his voice can often be heard reverberating around Anfield as he commands his backline and those in front of him with all the authority of an army general.

A consistently self-assured presence at the back is a key component that every club in the pursuit of success would benefit from.

The 32-year-old is one of the oldest members of Liverpool’s current squad, and his experience in the highest reaches of the sport is obviously advantageous.

Having made over 480 senior club appearances, with 222 of those coming in the red of Liverpool, as well as winning every major honour on offer to him and being named in the PFA Team of the Year on three consecutive occasions, in addition to the body's Player of the Year Award in 2018-19, the pros of Van Dijk’s candidacy massively outweigh any cons, and the votes for him to take on the void left by Jordan Henderson may be overwhelming.

Alisson Becker

When you think of a man between the sticks adorning the captain’s armband the likes of Iker Casillas, Gianluigi Buffon, Manuel Neuer, and Dino Zoff spring to mind. A select, and what history tells us, an elite few have earned the status of captain while shot-stopping.

It doesn’t take a genius to work out that Alisson Becker falls within that bracket of generational goalkeeping talent.

The Brazilian is a truly tremendous goal-minder, whose guessing ability in one-on-one situations is unrivalled in the modern game.

Almost single-handedly winning Liverpool games, and even trophies over the years, Alisson is another example of a player who is not only a difference maker, but a leader whose position on the pitch allows him to digest a game better than anyone else on the field.

Having kept 153 clean sheets in 353 club appearances, the 30-year-old doesn’t concede a goal every 2.3 games.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

One of few born and bred Scousers in Liverpool’s first team, the right-back-turned-centre-midfielder has that in-built understanding of what it means to sport the club’s colours, and the significance it holds to supporters.

It’s perhaps a little disconcerting that Alexander-Arnold is still only 24, such has been the longevity of his career so far, and the tender age in which he was introduced to first-team proceedings.

Having achieved what most players of his talent could only dream of attaining by the end of their careers, the fullback with his signature wicked delivery took home every prize on offer to him before his 24th birthday.

With easily another decade left at the top of his game, the dynamic, multifaceted playmaker has so much more to give his club and city, and assists to add to his prodigious tally of 54 in 198 Premier League games.

With that in mind, Trent could follow in the footsteps of the venerated Steven Gerrard by taking on the role of captain at a young age. Liverpool's legendary captain fantastic was first given the armband on a permanent basis at 23.

Andy Robertson

The fiery Scotsman divides opinion, loved by the Liverpool faithful, but despised by opposition fans and Lionel Messi alike.

The left-back has been a permanent fixture in Jurgen Klopp’s side for the last six years. Heading into his seventh campaign with the Kopites, arguably, one of the leading gamesmanshippers in the Premier League is undeniably a rabble-rouser who is capable of rallying the troops.

The personification of fearlessness, Robertson already has the experience of captaining his country like Van Dijk for the Netherlands, and Mo Salah for Egypt, so he certainly possesses the wherewithal to effectively balance his personal duties as a left-back with his leadership obligations.

A vocal presence on the pitch, Robertson is a player who can also back the talk up with his defensive solidity and unparalleled offensive prowess as the Premier League’s record holder as the defender with the most assists.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s democratically appointed Egyptian King.

The forward has characterised the Scousers’ rise under Jurgen Klopp, and has often spearheaded the club’s siege on Europe’s top competitions.

The last remaining component of that revered front three of Roberto Firmino, Saido Mane, and Salah, the lethal right-winger is the closest thing to being of god-like status at Anfield.

Quite possibly the best £35 million spent by any club side, period, the serial Golden Boot winner has found the net on 186 occasions for the Reds, chalking-up 79 assists, while also becoming Liverpool’s top Premier League goalscorer, and is very much on course to break into the club’s top four goalscorers of all time.

Worth his weight in goals, Klopp could take the stance that Salah is forever leading by example when electing his next captain. Averaging a goal every 1.6 games, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he takes the prestigious title ahead of the new season.