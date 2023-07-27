Highlights Liverpool is searching for a new captain as both Jordan Henderson and James Milner have left the club, leaving Jurgen Klopp with several candidates to choose from.

Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, and Thiago are all potential candidates for the captaincy, but are probably considering long-shots.

Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk are also viable options, with the Dutchman being the most likely choice.

Liverpool are in search of a new captain after Jordan Henderson, who has had the armband since 2015, announced his departure from the club on Instagram yesterday.

Henderson is not the only player from Liverpool's leadership group to leave, with James Milner, who was vice-captain last year, also departing this summer.

So, with that in mind, join GIVEMESPORT as we rank the top eight candidates that Jurgen Klopp has to choose from when deciding on his next Liverpool skipper.

8 Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo, a young talent with immense potential, has impressed with his performances since moving to Anfield in January 2023.

He has a bright future at Liverpool, and looks like he's going to be part of the squad for the next decade, but considering his youth and relative inexperience, the captaincy may be a step too soon.

Despite being the captain at his former club PSV, Gakpo is certainly one for the future and probably needs more time to develop and establish himself at Anfield before being given the armband.

7 Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones, a local lad and academy graduate, carries the Liverpool DNA in his veins.

Despite being one of the youngest members of the squad, he has shown immense potential and maturity, with his technical ability, vision, and versatility making him a promising prospect for the Reds.

Jones is no stranger to leadership roles, having captained Liverpool's U23s and frequently wearing the armband for the U18s too.

Despite his tender age, he demonstrates composure and confidence on the pitch beyond his years, which are key qualities of a future captain, and something Klopp might consider.

However, considering the depth of experience and leadership already present in the squad, it may be too soon for Jones to take on such a significant role.

He is definitely a future leader for Liverpool but needs more time to grow and develop.

6 Thiago

Despite a tough start to life at Liverpool due to injuries, Thiago's class and experience are evident for all to see.

He has won multiple titles with Barcelona and Bayern Munich and could bring that winning mentality as captain as arguably now the side's most experienced player.

However, with Thiago likely leaving Anfield next year when his contract expires, Klopp might feel that only giving the Spaniard the armband for one year is pointless.

5 Alisson Becker

Alisson has been a pillar of reliability for Liverpool since his arrival, and last year, was arguably the club's best player.

His crucial saves and calm presence have saved Liverpool numerous times, and he's a key reason behind the club's Champions League and Premier League victories in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Goalkeepers have a unique view of the pitch, and Alisson's understanding of the game, combined with his composure, makes him a potential captain that Klopp will likely be considering for Liverpool next season.

4 Mohamed Salah

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Mo Salah has been phenomenal, winning numerous individual awards and guiding Liverpool to domestic and European success.

His performances on the pitch make him a leader in his own right, and he's going to go down as one of the club's greatest-ever players if he isn't already.

While forwards are not traditional captain choices, Salah's influence and consistency and fitness record cannot be ignored.

As the captain of the Egyptian national team, he's got experience in the role too, something that definitely makes him a top candidate.

3 Andy Robertson

The Scottish international is one of the most consistent performers for Liverpool, and has been pretty much since his arrival in 2017.

Robertson's tireless running, pinpoint crosses, and defensive solidity make him a vital part of the team, and he has experience leading Scotland on the international stage, showing he's already for the traits needed to be a skipper.

In the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Henderson and Milner last season, Robertson was given the armband in a few Premier League games, showing that Klopp clearly rates him as a skipper too, so don't be too surprised to see him get the role on a full-time basis this season.

The left-back's fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude embody everything that it means to play for Liverpool, and he'd be a fantastic representative for the club.

2 Trent Alexander-Arnold

From one world-class fullback to another, Liverpool's local lad and a graduate of their academy, Trent Alexander-Arnold knows what it means to wear the armband.

At a young age, he has already experienced the highs of Champions League and Premier League glory, and despite only being 24, has already done all that there is to do in the game.

Although relatively young, he has shown maturity beyond his years and has the potential to be a long-term captain for Liverpool, if Klopp chooses to go down that route.

While there may be candidates better suited, if Klopp wants the fans of Liverpool to connect with the team, he can do a lot worse than choosing a local lad as captain for the next decade, at least.

1 Virgil van Dijk

A commanding presence at the heart of Liverpool's defence, Virgil van Dijk is the obvious choice for the captaincy.

Since his arrival in 2018, the Dutchman has transformed the Reds' backline with his composure, strength, and footballing intelligence.

His leadership qualities were evident during Liverpool's Champions League and Premier League triumphs, and he's already worn the armband several times for the club throughout the years.

VVD seems like the man Klopp is going to go for, considering he was the third-in-command last year, but the Dutchman's time in the side may not last that much longer, so the club may decide to choose someone else.