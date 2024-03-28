Highlights Liverpool will consider Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim as a candidate in their manager search.

Ruben Amorim has a lower release clause than when Chelsea attempted to get him previously, according to Ornstein.

As well as Amorim, Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso is another name in the frame for the soon-to-be vacant Anfield role.

Liverpool's hunt for a manager continues to burn on and according to The Athletic's David Ornstein in his latest Q&A on Thursday afternoon, the Reds will consider Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim and he believes dialogue will already have taken place.

Shockwaves were sent when Jurgen Klopp announced he was leaving at the end of the season back in February, and instantly rumours were abound as to who the next manager would be. Xabi Alonso has bore the majority of those calls, while Zinedine Zidane has also been cast into the hat. However, it's the lesser-known Amorim who might be a dark horse for the job.

Currently at Sporting Lisbon, the young boss has massively impressed in his time in the Portuguese capital, and with the club aiming for the Primeira Liga title, it's all eyes on his side as Liverpool fans look for potential success to follow him on Merseyside. And Ornstein of the Athletic states that Amorim is undoubtedly a candidate - with a 'lower' release clause in his contract making any move from Portugal to England a viable option.

Ruben Amorim: Release Clause Latest

Liverpool could activate a release clause to appoint Ruben Amorim

Ornstein, writing in his Athletic Q+A on Thursday, had no doubt that Amorim had at least spoken to the Reds over a potential move - and he believes that a release clause in his contract has now reduced in value since speaking to Chelsea before they moved for Mauricio Pochettino, which could tempt Liverpool to make a move.

Ornstein wrote: "He is definitely among the candidates under consideration, I’m sure (like with all options) dialogue of some description has taken place and no doubt he would at the very least consider a club like Liverpool.

"There is a release clause in his Sporting contract but I think that is now lower than it was when he spoke to Chelsea in the past. I do see him making a move this summer and Liverpool is certainly a possibility, although the process is ongoing and open so I’m not aware of any firm decisions at this point."

Chelsea's decision to appoint Mauricio Pochettino means that Amorim remains in Portugal, but with his side firing and still in Portugal, it's given other teams more of a chance to see how he fares at the top of a league table.

Ruben Amorim's Managerial Career So Far

There is no doubting that Amorim - described as being an "outstanding" coach by Portuguese football expert Tom Kundert on 'X' - is one of football's best young managers. At the age of just 36, he won the Portuguese top-flight with Sporting to end a 19-year spell without a title for the club, before winning the Taca da Liga the same year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has won 69.9% of the games he has managed for Sporting Lisbon, with a tally of 144 from 206.

Multiple clubs have been linked for Amorim in the past including Chelsea, but he remains at Sporting - and fans will be delighted that he remains in their ranks with the club on for a domestic double. They currently sit top of the top-flight by one point and with a game in hand, whilst they also remain in the Taca da Portugal - the Portuguese Cup.

At 39, Amorim has enjoyed a fruitful career and been the man to end the dominance of Porto and Benfica, and with a winning mentality at the top of the domestic leagues for some time, it could be exactly what Liverpool need.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 28-03-24