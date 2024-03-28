Highlights Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso wants a decision made on his future within the next month, according to Guillem Balague.

The Spaniard is a target for both Liverpool and Bayern Munich this summer.

Alonso is concentrating on Leverkusen for now, who remain on course to go through the entire season unbeaten.

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso is arguably the hottest name in management right now with his Bayer Leverkusen side still unbeaten in all competitions heading into the business end of the season - though BBC Radio 5 Live and Spanish journalist Guillem Balague claims that he is determined to choose his future in the next 3-4 weeks.

The former Spain international took over at the BayArena at the start of last season, guiding his side to a sixth-placed finish after a dreadful start to the campaign from Gerard Seoane had them 17th in the Bundesliga table. Able to resurrect that with a lace in European football, nobody could have imagined just how proficient Alonso's men would be this season.

Winning all but four of their games in the Bundesliga - of which that quartet were draws against Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach - they have a 10-point lead heading into the final eight games of the season, and seem in an extremely healthy position to secure their first ever top-flight title after finishing second a total of five times. It's seen Alonso headhunted by a number of huge European sides including the Merseyside outfit and Real Madrid, with Ben Jacobs previously telling GIVEMESPORT in January that the Spaniard was a leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool Target Xabi Alonso Wants Future Decided in Next Month

The Spaniard has a huge decision to make in the coming weeks

Posting on X, Balague gave a complete run-down of the reasons why Alonso should take the job at each interested team, whilst also giving drawbacks and arguments as to why he needs to choose his next club carefully.

Balague said: "Xabi Alonso is determined to choose his future in the next 3-4 weeks. Nothing is decided yet, nothing at all. First, four big games ahead to be played (Hoffenheim in the league, semis of the cup against Dusserldorf, Union Berlin in the league, quarters of the EL vs West Ham). Then the idea is to take the decision about his future after those results.

"The pros and cons of every team that is interested in him have been considered, and he will take the next step that “he feels” is the right one (a mixture of intuition, logic and consideration of family).

"Leverkusen: why stay when you have maximised the potential, but their confidence in him has a weight.

"Liverpool: hard to follow up Klopp but the squad is strong. Although, can Liverpool step up from where it is now?

"Bayern: perfect move as the team has dropped a level or two, but how can you go from being a BL legend to go to Bayern, and how can you fight for the league with the team you are moving to?

"Real Madrid: if City KO Madrid in the CL and they lose a couple of games in the league, Ancelotti might not continue, but too many ifs as they are clear favourite to win La Liga at least.

"What a position to be in when he is only 42 and will have the chance to manage those teams in different times during his coaching career. It is just a matter of choosing the right time for all of them."

Bayer Leverkusen Could go All Season Unbeaten

Xabi Alonso's side on course to make history

It's extremely rare for a team to win a treble, but to do it entirely unbeaten in all competitions throughout the season takes real mental focus, skill and at times, luck.

Bayer have an incredible chance to do that. Only eight games are left in the Bundesliga, and they have already played Bayern Munich home and away in what would be the toughest games of all. There are still some tricky fixtures in the form of Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt away from home, whilst Stuttgart still have to visit the BayArena - but there is nothing to suggest that they won't at least take a point from those games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xabi Alonso has only lost 10 games in his entire Bayer Leverkusen managerial career from 75 games played

Elsewhere, the DFB-Pokal draw has suited them immensely. Saarbrucken, the minnows who knocked Bayern and Monchengladbach out of the competition, are set to host Kaiserslautern in the other semi-final, whilst Leverkusen host second-tier outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf at home in the other semi-final. Should they progress, they will face the winners in Berlin at the end of the season.

The Europa League is their trickiest test. AC Milan, Roma and Liverpool are the biggest clubs left in the competition, and advancing unscathed will be a real impressive feat. You would imagine Liverpool would be the favourites at Anfield, but if they can avoid the Reds until the final, anything is possible.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 28-03-24.