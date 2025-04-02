Liverpool are switching from Nike to Adidas as their kit supplier next season but that hasn't prevented images of prototype designs of their 2025-26 home, away and third kits from leaking.

All three kits were shared by Liverpool Shirts Museum (@LivShirtsMuseum) on X as relayed by Footy Headlines. They won't be worn as Arne Slot's Reds are returning to Adidas after sealing a £50 million multi-year agreement.

Liverpool had been with Nike since June 2020 after previous deals with New Balance and Warrior during the Jurgen Klopp era. Adidas will likely be keen on producing better kits than the ones the likely Premier League champions would have worn if they stuck with the sports manufacturer's main competitor.

Liverpool's 2025-26 Nike Kits Leaked

The third kit was the standout