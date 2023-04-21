Liverpool won't be signing Chelsea star Mason Mount for £30m this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

While the attacking midfielder is a target for the Reds, Jones says there's "no way on this earth" that FSG are going to land him for such a low fee.

Liverpool transfer news — Mason Mount

Because of his contract situation, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler feels his former side shouldn't be paying more than £30m for Mount in the next transfer window.

The 24-year-old's existing deal expires in 2024.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror (via The Boot Room), Fowler said: "I’m not being disrespectful when I say Mason Mount isn’t worth more than £20–£30m. Not because he’s a poor player, but because he only has a year left on his contract. No way should any club pay more than that."

In March, journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT that Jürgen Klopp really wants to bring Mount to Anfield this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Mason Mount and Liverpool?

Jones can't see Mount moving to Liverpool for £30m and thinks there'd be uproar if that happened.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "There's no way on this earth that Liverpool are going to be getting Mason Mount for £30m, I don't think.

"I mean, that's the sort of money you pay these days for emerging talent, not a full England international with 30-odd caps and Champions League pedigree. I know that his contract hasn't got long left, but there'll be uproar if Mason Mount left Chelsea for £30m."

How much money is Mason Mount worth?

Mount is currently valued at around £62m by the CIES Football Observatory, which seems like a much fairer number.

After all, Mount is an England international, has plenty of Premier League experience and has performed at the highest level.

He came up with 29 goal contributions in all competitions last season, according to Transfermarkt, and helped his side to win the Champions League in 2021.

However, his contract situation can't be ignored. While it's hard to argue that Mount is worth just £30m in this day and age, it wouldn't be a surprise to see some clubs refuse to pay £60m for the Three Lions star.

Still, a transfer fee of £30m is a bit small considering all of the above, so Liverpool may have to meet Chelsea somewhere in the middle in their bid to sign the Three Lions star.