Arne Slot is doing a remarkable job at Liverpool after taking on the daunting task of being Jurgen Klopp's successor at Anfield in the summer. While everything is positive on the red side of Merseyside at present, some big decisions lie ahead for the Dutchman.

Upon arrival, Slot was backed with only one new signing. An injury-riddled Federico Chiesa has had little impact on the club's fortunes this season, with the Italy international only making a handful of appearances for his new side.

Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will join the Reds after the 2024/25 campaign after seeing out the current term with Valencia in La Liga. Thus, Slot has had to battle on with the - admittedly very capable - players left behind by Klopp.

Every new manager wants to stamp their own authority on the squad, with incomings helping with the ideas and philosophy of the boss. While Liverpool have been inactive in the transfer market since he arrived in England, the 46-year-old has a huge summer ahead.

Arne Slot Has Had Enough of Darwin Nunez

The Uruguayan is one of the many at risk of being sold