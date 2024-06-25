Highlights Liverpool are not considering signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer.

The Reds are reportedly happy with their current options on the left wing.

Williams is eyed by multiple Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal.

Liverpool are not considering signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Reds are approaching a new era under manager Arne Slot, but are reportedly happy with their options on the left flank of the attack, with Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota providing service.

Despite rumours linking him with Barcelona, Liverpool are planning for the new season with Diaz, The Athletic has reported.

The Merseysiders are keen to add a wide attacker but are likely to focus on the right side this summer as Mohamed Salah is approaching the final year of his contract.

With rumours swirling around his potential move to Saudi Arabia, Liverpool expect Salah to stay for another season, GMS reported earlier.

Last year, the Reds rejected a £150m proposal for their Egyptian star, who has just turned 32 this month.

Alongside goalkeeper Alisson, Salah is now considered a top target for the Saudi Pro League clubs, who are keen to bring in players still in their prime this summer.

Liverpool Out of Nico Williams Race

Happy with their current options

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are not in the race to sign Nico Williams - described as a "cheat code" by BBC reporter John Bennett following a Euro 2024 performance - this summer as the Athletic Bilbao forward faces interest from multiple other Premier League sides:

“[Liverpool] are also interested in adding a wide attacker to increase their options in that department, but Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is not under consideration. “On the left side, they are already well served with Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota. Liverpool are planning for the new season with Diaz, despite interest from Barcelona.”

Williams, who is keen on joining Barcelona this summer, is also on the radar of Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Blues seem to have shifted their focus to Williams after missing out on Michael Olise last week, who is set to join Bayern.

The Spain international, who has a release clause of around £42m, is now focused on Euro 2024, where he produced stellar performances against Croatia and Italy in the group stage.

The 21-year-old responded to transfer rumours recently, saying he ‘doesn’t want to know anything until the end of Euro 2024’.

Nico Williams Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal La Liga 31 5 12 457 Copa del Rey 6 3 5 149

Liverpool Keen to Sign Leny Yoro

Feel Real Madrid are favourites

Liverpool are keen to sign the talented Lille centre-back Leny Yoro this summer but feel Real Madrid are favourites to secure his signature, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Yoro, who prefers a move to the Spanish capital this summer, is closely followed by multiple top European sides, including Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Romano suggests Liverpool have ‘already made some steps’ in pursuit of the 18-year-old as the Reds are keen to bring in a new centre-back after Joel Matip’s departure on a free transfer this summer.

