Freiburg midfield talent, Merlin Rohl, has been attracting interest with Liverpool among the clubs linked with his signature, but a deal is not currently in the works, reveals Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool were less active on the transfer market in comparison to most of their rivals last summer, ultimately ending the window with just Federico Chiesa among the new additions to the 2024/25 squad. However, an area they were interested in bolstering was in midfield, although after their primary target, Martin Zubimendi, shut down the prospect of leaving Real Sociedad, the Reds' interest in a reinforcement for this position subsequently died down.

However, recent reports have implied that Liverpool are still open to acquiring a new midfielder, and Rohl has been one of the players linked.

Romano: 'Liverpool's Focus is Currently on Different Areas'

The Reds are yet to open talks with Freiburg for Rohl

Via his Daily Briefing, Romano addressed the stories relating Freiburg talent, Merlin Rohl, to a move to Anfield. He wrote:

"I've seen the stories about Liverpool’s interest in Freiburg’s Merlin Rohl, but at the moment I don’t have confirmation on Liverpool working on this deal. Liverpool’s focus is currently on different areas, but also for Rohl at the moment there are no concrete contacts ongoing. Richard Hughes has fantastic knowledge of talents so I’m sure he’s monitoring many players but that’s it now."

Merlin Rohl made his first foray into professional football through German side Ingolstadt, before making the switch to Freiburg in 2022. Since, he has made 40 senior appearances for the Breisgau-Brazilians, recording three goals and five assists in the process. Previously described as a "complete midfielder" by his coach at Ingolstadt, Tomas Oral, Rohl's play style has been likened to that of Leon Goretzka due to proficiencies in both attacking and defending.

Merlin Rohl's 2023/24 Bundesliga Statistics Games 24 Minutes played 1,477 Goals 2 Assists 4 Shots per 90 1.46 Key passes per 90 1.16 Shot-creating actions per 90 2.74 Tackles per 90 1.28

With just one complete season of football in the Bundesliga however, there are doubts on whether the 22-year-old possesses the experience to translate to the Premier League, so Liverpool may see this as an option to monitor for the future.

A Strong Start to the Job for Arne Slot

The Dutchman has made it six wins in the last six

Liverpool have enjoyed a few successful opening weeks of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, and currently sit at the top of the table, having accumulated 18 points from a possible 21. Newly-appointed Arne Slot made strong initial impressions following his arrival over the summer, with many praising the manner in which he took over from Liverpool's managerial icon, Jurgen Klopp.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After the 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace, Arne Slot became the first manager to win nine out of his first ten games in charge of Liverpool.

Fans will be hoping to see the Reds mount a successive title charge to rival the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City for the title, and with the fixture schedule expected to toughen up in the coming weeks, Liverpool have the chance to prove their worth as competitors.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 06/10/2024