Liverpool aren’t desperate to sign a centre-back during the 2024 winter window despite Joel Matip’s season-ending injury, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides an internal transfer update from Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will be concerned about the lack of depth in his Reds backline as he hopes to sustain his side’s challenge for the 2023/24 Premier League and Europa League titles.

Liverpool enjoyed a productive 2023 summer transfer window, having revamped their ageing and departing midfield options, but may now have to focus on other areas of the squad. Klopp hopes his side can sustain their form throughout the winter months whilst bolstering his options to improve their chances of Premier League and continental success.

Joel Matip’s season-ending injury

During Liverpool’s stunning 4-3 victory over Fulham earlier in December, Matip was forced off in the second half after succumbing to injury. Scans confirmed that he had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which will rule him out of action for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Matip has undergone surgery, which Liverpool have confirmed was successful, but haven’t put a timescale on his return. However, the reported £100,000 per-week earner won’t be back on the pitch this season, with Ibrahima Konate set to partner Virgil van Dijk for the remainder of the campaign.

Matip’s contract expires in the summer of 2024, meaning he could have played his last game for Liverpool, though Klopp has hinted that the club will ‘show their class.’ Unsurprisingly, the six-time European Cup winners have been linked with potential moves for defenders across Europe following the Cameroonian’s long-term injury.

The Daily Mirror says Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix is on Liverpool’s radar. The 23-year-old could be available for £25m-plus, but the Reds would look to negotiate for a player in the final two years of his contract. Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (17th December) that Lacroix has all the makings of a Liverpool signing.

Lacroix is known as a powerful centre-half for mid-table Wolfsburg, but Liverpool have also expressed an interest in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. However, the latter is more likely to be on the move during the 2024 summer transfer market, with several prominent suitors expected for his services.

Maxence Lacroix - Wolfsburg Bundesliga stats 23/24 (19-12-23) Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.67 5th Pass success rate 86.9% 4th Tackles per game 1.6 3rd Interceptions per game 1.1 2nd Clearances per game 4.6 2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Ben Jacobs on Liverpool’s centre-back business

Jacobs has claimed that Liverpool are one of “plenty of clubs” that appreciate Lacroix’s talent alongside Jonathan Tah at Bayer Leverkusen. However, the journalist feels that if the centre-back’s value surpasses €30m-€35m [£26m-£30m], then the Reds will see “no value” in a deal and walk away. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"As far as Liverpool are concerned with Lacroix, alongside Tah at Leverkusen, plenty of clubs appreciate the talent. He's a good age. But Wolfsburg don't want to lose him mid-season and will be asking for a relatively steep price. As soon as the price passes €30m-€35m [£26m-£30m], for his kind of profile anyway, even though to some that might seem cheap for a player, a club like Liverpool would always feel there's no value in that and walk away. "So, I think the links with all these players are normal. We've seen it with Spurs and centre-backs and Chelsea with centre-backs, and it's because the same clubs are scouting the same players as part of normal due diligence. But I don't think Liverpool are desperate to replace Matip unless the right opportunity comes around."

With the 2024 winter transfer window approaching, it’s only natural that the rumours are beginning to swirl with less than two weeks until the market opens for business. According to FootballTransfers, Real Madrid have joined Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United in their interest in Lille centre-back Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old has become a regular for the Ligue 1 outfit during the 2023/24 season and is unsurprisingly attracting suitors from across Europe.

Yoro’s form at Lille has earned him a call-up to Thierry Henry’s France U21 squad, with a place in Didier Deschamps’ senior side potentially up for grabs. Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the services of the teenager and will be keen to snap up one of France’s best prospects for themselves.

Meanwhile, Globo Esporte claims that rumoured Liverpool target Andre Trindade has been valued at £30m by his current employer, Fluminense. The Brazilian outfit, who have secured their place in the Club World Cup final, could wait until the summer to cash in on the 22-year-old.

After Liverpool’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with West Ham United on 20th December, the Reds return to Premier League action when they take on Arsenal in a top-of-the-table clash on the 23rd. Klopp then leads his side to Turf Moor to take on struggling Burnley on Boxing Day, as the Merseyside giants hope to end the year positively.