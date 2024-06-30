Highlights Liverpool are big admirers of Newcastle and England winger Anthony Gordon

The Reds had been linked with a surprise move for the 23-year-old

While conversations over a move occurred, Liverpool are not expected to meet Newcastle’s demands for the player

As things stand, Liverpool are not expected to meet Newcastle’s demands to sign winger Anthony Gordon, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are looking at ways to bolster their squad ahead of the new season as new head coach Arne Slot gears up for his first campaign in charge at Anfield. Newcastle, on the other hand, have been at the centre of a dramatic 24 hours as the PSR account deadline looms.

Eddie Howe’s side faced a points deduction if they failed to make sales before the June 30 cut-off. As a result, talks of outgoings have been ongoing and Gordon was among the names linked with a move away from St James’ Park.

Liverpool ‘not expected’ to meet Gordon price

The Reds are big admirers of the player

According to Romano, the only way Gordon will join Liverpool this summer is if Newcastle drop their asking price. The journalist wrote in his Daily Briefing that the Merseyside club really like the player, but are not expected to meet the current demands and a move is unlikely to happen in the next 24 hours ahead of the deadline.

Liverpool will need to present a ‘crazy’ proposal in order to land the England international, who is currently away with the national team at UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. Romano explains a deal for Gordon was discussed due to Newcastle’s financial situation, but it was never advanced due to the huge gap in valuations between both clubs.

Gordon, who was once in Liverpool’s academy set-up, joined Merseyside rivals Everton as a youngster in 2012. He progressed through the ranks at Goodison Park before making the move to Newcastle in January 2023.

Anthony Gordon 2023/24 Premier League stats for Newcastle Stat: Appearances 35 Goals 11 Assists 10 Minutes played 2,907

His current deal expires in the summer of 2026, and he is considered a key player under Howe at Newcastle. Gordon’s form for the Magpies also caught the attention of England boss Gareth Southgate as he received his first call-up earlier this year and made his senior debut for the Three Lions.

Newcastle ‘wanted’ Quansah in exchange

The youngster has had a breakthrough season at Liverpool

News broke on Saturday morning that discussions had taken place between the two clubs. This is Anfield’s David Lynch reported that Newcastle floated the idea of the Reds signing Gordon, but insisted any proposed deal included defender Jarell Quansah heading in the opposite direction.

The article states this was a non-starter for Liverpool as they view the centre-back as a future star at Anfield following a successful breakthrough season. The 21-year-old is a product of Liverpool’s academy and, despite only being on loan at Bristol Rovers in the second half of the 2022/23 season, he was thrown into first team football last term.

Throughout the 2023/24 campaign, Quansah increased his game time and ended the Premier League season by playing in six games on the bounce. His rise at Liverpool prompted a call-up into Southgate’s pre-Euro training squad earlier this summer, although he did not make the final 26. Quansah is currently under contract at Liverpool until 2027 having signed an extension last summer.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.